Tricentis Expands Annual Accelerate Conference to U.S. Market Featuring Thought Leaders in DevOps and Agile

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricentis, the provider of the industry's number one Continuous Testing platform, is holding its annual user conference Accelerate, May 7-8, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. Accelerate SF will gather thought leaders from Global 2000 organizations including Accenture, DORA, Vantiv and many others.



As DevOps becomes an integral part of the corporate agenda, the strategy, process, and tooling associated with software testing all comes under scrutiny. Speakers and attendees at this interactive event will explore trends, challenges, and real-world success stories related to transforming software testing for DevOps. Topics to be discussed include:

The best (and worst) uses of AI in software testing

Keeping pace with accelerated release cycles across modern, legacy, and packaged apps

Aligning software testing with Continuous Delivery—a risk-based approach

Collaborative DevTest strategies to remove testing bottlenecks

Featured speakers include thought leaders and practitioners across multiple industries:

Dr. Nicole Forsgren, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, DevOps Research and Assessment

Hans Pauley, Global Next Generation Test Automation Lead, Accenture

Anders Wallgren, Chief Technology Officer, Electric Cloud

Benjamin Tan, Test Genius, Infometis

Raj Kanuparthi, Sr Leader Technology, Vantiv

Jacci Modrzewski, Software Quality Manager, Sentry

Ivan Vanderbyl, Product Engineer & Co-Founder, Flood IO

Wolfgang Platz, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Tricentis

Sandeep Johri, Chief Executive Officer, Tricentis

"Tricentis Accelerate in Vienna now brings together more than 1,000 professionals annually in software testing, DevOps and Agile, and we're pleased to extend this opportunity to businesses and users in the U.S.," said Sandeep Johri, CEO of Tricentis.

Accenture and TTC are leading sponsors of Accelerate San Francisco 2018; supporting sponsors include Nous Infosystems, QA Symphony and Infostretch. Visit the Tricentis Accelerate San Francisco conference website to learn more about speakers, content and attendance details.

About Tricentis

Tricentis provides a Continuous Testing platform that accelerates testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps. With the industry's most innovative functional testing technologies, Tricentis breaks through the barriers experienced with conventional software testing tools—achieving test automation rates of over 90 percent. Tricentis Tosca, an integrated software testing solution, consists of a scriptless, model-based approach to Test Automation and Test Case Design, encompassing risk-based testing, test data management and provisioning, service virtualization, and more. Tricentis is an established and reliable enterprise partner, helping to deliver significant performance improvements to testing projects.

Tricentis' 800+ customers include the most technically advanced leaders among the Global 2000, including A&E, Allianz, BMW, HBO, Deutsche Bank, Toyota, Lexmark, Orange, Starbucks, Telstra, UBS, Vantiv, and Vodafone.

Tricentis has offices in Austria, Australia, Germany, India, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, United States and the UK. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

©Tricentis and Tosca are registered trademarks of Tricentis. Other trade names used in this document are properties of their respective owners.

Tricentis Contact

Noel Wurst

Tricentis

n.wurst@tricentis.com

+1 (904) 673-4427