United Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
April 17, 2018 4:36pm   Comments
HARTFORD, Conn., April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("United Financial" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:UBNK), the holding company for United Bank (the "Bank"), announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The Company reported net income of $15.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to net income for the linked quarter of $9.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. The Company reported net income of $13.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

"I am pleased to report 15% year-over-year earnings per diluted share ("EPS") growth, along with 10% growth in total deposits, and 9% growth in non-interest bearing deposits, total tangible book value plus dividend returns, and loans year-over-year. Asset quality, capital, and liquidity remain strong and stable," stated William H.W. Crawford, IV, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company and the Bank. "I would like to thank our United Bank teammates and directors for their continued steadfast focus on servicing our customers and communities."

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $7.07 billion at March 31, 2018 and decreased $45.5 million, or 0.6%, from $7.11 billion at December 31, 2017. At March 31, 2018, total loans were $5.38 billion, representing an increase of $42.3 million, or 0.8%, from the linked quarter. Changes to loan balances during the first quarter of 2018 were highlighted by a $30.8 million, or 2.6%, increase in residential real estate loans, a $17.7 million, or 6.0%, increase in other consumer loans, a $6.6 million, or 8.5%, increase in commercial construction loans, and a $5.9 million, or 0.7%, increase in commercial business loans. The Company observed an $11.6 million, or 0.6%, decrease in investor non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and a $2.9 million, or 0.6%, decrease in owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, which were attributable to higher payoffs in the existing loan portfolio. Loans held for sale decreased $50.7 million, or 44.4%, from the linked quarter, as the Company delivered a significant level of loans held for sale to third party investors during the first quarter of 2018. Total cash and cash equivalents decreased $19.4 million, or 21.9%, from the linked quarter.

Deposits totaled $5.28 billion at March 31, 2018 and increased by $84.3 million, or 1.6%, from $5.20 billion at December 31, 2017. Increases in deposit balances during the first quarter of 2018 were highlighted by a $72.1 million, or 5.4%, increase in money market account balances, a $23.9 million, or 3.0%, increase in NOW checking balances, and a $9.5 million, or 1.9%, increase in savings account balances. Offsetting these increases was a $25.0 million, or 3.2%, decline in non-interest bearing checking deposits, largely due to seasonal outflows that are typical of commercial DDA accounts in the first quarter.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances declined by $132.5 million, or 12.7%, over the linked quarter as advance maturities were primarily repaid with deposit growth.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased slightly by $306,000, or 0.7%, on a linked quarter basis, to $46.5 million, primarily attributable to an increase in interest expense of $2.1 million, or 13.9%, to $17.0 million, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income of $1.8 million, or 2.9%, to $63.5 million.  Average interest-earning assets increased by $87.2 million, or 1.3%, primarily due to growth in average loan balances, which increased by $108.6 million, or 2.0%.  Average loan balance growth was driven by a $47.0 million, or 2.1%, increase in average commercial real estate loans, a $29.4 million, or 3.6%, increase in average commercial business loans, a $21.4 million, or 7.7%, increase in average other consumer loans, and a $9.8 million, or 1.7%, increase in average home equity loans. Average residential real estate loan balances increased slightly by $3.9 million, or 0.3%, as the Company continues to actively sell loan originations in the secondary market.

Interest expense increased by $2.1 million, or 13.9%, to $17.0 million during the first quarter of 2018, from $14.9 million in the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposit balances increased by $46.3 million, or 1.1%, primarily driven by a $21.8 million, or 1.0%, increase in average NOW and money market deposit balances, and a $31.7 million, or 1.8%, increase in average certificates of deposit balances. Slightly offsetting the aforementioned increases was a $7.1 million, or 1.4%, decrease in average savings account balances. The overall growth observed in average deposit balances was largely driven by continued success in new account acquisition strategies.

The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased by eight basis points to 2.90% in the first quarter from the linked period. Due to tax reform in late December 2017, the tax equivalency impact was unfavorable by six basis points as compared to the linked period. Also contributing to the decline was an increase of 15 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 1.22%, partially offset by a five basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets to 3.94%. The interest-earning asset yield improvement was largely driven by an 11 basis point increase in the yield on commercial real estate loans, a 13 basis point increase in the yield on commercial business loans, an 18 basis point increase in the yield on home equity loans, and a 43 basis point increase in the other consumer loan yield. Offsetting the improvement in the loan yield was a 29 basis point decline in the yield of the investment portfolio, which was largely driven by the negative impact that tax reform has on the yield on tax-exempt municipal bonds, and, to a lesser extent, increased amortization in collateralized loan obligations. The total cost of funds increased by 11 basis points to 1.07% in the first quarter driven by a ten basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and a 31 basis point increase in the cost of Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses totaled $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 as compared to $2.3 million for the linked quarter. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 totaled $1.1 million, or 0.08%, as a percentage of average loans outstanding, as compared to $1.5 million, or 0.11% as a percentage of average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Factors considered in the provision for loan losses include, but are not limited to, historical charge-offs, the composition of the portfolio, the current level of non-performing loans and charge-offs, local and national economic and credit conditions, the direction of real estate values and delinquency trends.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income increased by $1.7 million, or 22.5%, to $9.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from $7.6 million in the linked quarter. The increase in the first quarter's non-interest income was driven primarily by increases in income from mortgage banking activities, other income, and service charges and fees. These increases were offset by a decrease in bank-owned life insurance income, due to lower death benefits received relative to the prior quarter. Additionally, there were lower losses on limited partnership investments as compared to the linked quarter, which contributed to the overall increase in non-interest income.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 totaled $36.7 million and decreased by $501,000, or 1.3%, from the linked quarter. The decrease in non-interest expense during the quarter was primarily due to decreases in marketing and promotions, other non-interest expenses, and occupancy and equipment.  These decreases were partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits, and to a lesser extent, professional fees, as compared to the linked quarter.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong and stable for the period, with non-performing assets decreasing slightly by $137,000 to $33.7 million at March 31, 2018 from $33.8 million at December 31, 2017. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 remained unchanged at 0.48%.

Capital

The Company reported Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") of $573.6 million, or 8.1% of average assets, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Tangible book value per share increased to $11.25 at March 31, 2018 from $11.24 at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily driven by the impact of the Company's net income of $15.8 million, partially offset by the cash dividend payment to shareholders of $0.12 per share, as well as a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income as a result of a decrease in the market value of the Company's investment portfolio, as compared to the previous quarter. Book value per share at March 31, 2018 was $13.59.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.12 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 27, 2018 and payable on May 9, 2018. This dividend equates to a 2.90% annualized yield based on the $16.58 average closing price of the Company's common stock in the first quarter of 2018. The Company has paid dividends for 48 consecutive quarters.

Investor Conference Call

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company's first quarter results. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free 1-800-544-8281. A telephone replay of the call will be available through May 2, 2018 by calling 1-877-344-7529 and entering conference number 10118840. A podcast will be available on the Company's website for an extended period of time, as well as on the Company's investor relations app.

Investor Presentation

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. has prepared and furnished a visual slide presentation to accompany the earnings press release and investor conference call. The presentation has been furnished as an exhibit to the SEC Form 8-K, but is not included in this press release. Copies of the presentation may be accessed on the Company's investor relations website (www.unitedfinancialinc.com) by selecting "News & Market Data," then "Presentations;" or via the IRapp and selecting "Presentations;" or directly from SEC EDGAR.

About United Financial Bancorp, Inc.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for United Bank, a full service financial services firm offering a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services to customers throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. United Bank is a financially strong, leading New England bank with more than 50 branches in two states and several commercial and residential loan production offices. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "UBNK." At March 31, 2018, the Company had $7.07 billion in assets.

For more information about United Bank's services and products call (866) 959-BANK or visit www.bankatunited.com. For more information about United Financial Bancorp, Inc., visit www.unitedfinancialinc.com or download the Company's free Investor Relations app on your Apple or Android device. To download United Financial Bancorp, Inc.'s investor relations app on your iPhone or on your iPad, which offers access to SEC documents, press releases, videos, audiocasts and more, please visit:
https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewSoftware?id=725271098&mt=8
or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.theirapp.ubnk for your Android mobile device.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included in the accompanying financial tables. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2018   2017
                 
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except share data)
Loans   $ 54,780     $ 46,493  
Securities-taxable interest   5,498     5,510  
Securities-non-taxable interest   2,429     2,254  
Securities-dividends   637     808  
Interest-bearing deposits   150     101  
Total interest and dividend income   63,494     55,166  
Interest expense:        
Deposits   11,027     6,819  
Borrowed funds   5,924     4,050  
Total interest expense   16,951     10,869  
Net interest income   46,543     44,297  
Provision for loan losses   1,939     2,288  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   44,604     42,009  
Non-interest income:        
Service charges and fees   6,159     5,645  
Net gain from sales of securities   116     457  
Income from mortgage banking activities   1,729     1,321  
Bank-owned life insurance income   1,646     1,207  
Net loss on limited partnership investments   (590 )   (80 )
Other income   229     182  
Total non-interest income   9,289     8,732  
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits   21,198     19,730  
Service bureau fees   2,218     2,330  
Occupancy and equipment   4,949     4,469  
Professional fees   1,164     1,309  
Marketing and promotions   685     712  
FDIC insurance assessments   739     679  
Core deposit intangible amortization   337     385  
Other   5,446     5,308  
Total non-interest expense   36,736     34,922  
Income before income taxes   17,157     15,819  
Provision for income taxes   1,370     2,093  
Net income   $ 15,787     $ 13,726  
         
Net income per share:        
Basic   $ 0.31     $ 0.27  
Diluted   $ 0.31     $ 0.27  
Weighted-average shares outstanding:        
Basic   50,474,942     50,257,825  
Diluted   50,996,596     50,935,382  
             

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2018		   December 31,
2017		   September 30,
2017		   June 30,
2017		   March 31,
2017
                                       
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except share data)
Loans $ 54,780     $ 52,758     $ 51,809     $ 49,674     $ 46,493  
Securities-taxable interest 5,498     5,643     5,604     5,793     5,510  
Securities-non-taxable interest 2,429     2,571     2,499     2,355     2,254  
Securities-dividends 637     669     736     689     808  
Interest-bearing deposits 150     86     151     51     101  
Total interest and dividend income 63,494     61,727     60,799     58,562     55,166  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits 11,027     9,958     9,185     7,603     6,819  
Borrowed funds 5,924     4,920     4,846     4,631     4,050  
Total interest expense 16,951     14,878     14,031     12,234     10,869  
Net interest income 46,543     46,849     46,768     46,328     44,297  
Provision for loan losses 1,939     2,250     2,566     2,292     2,288  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 44,604     44,599     44,202     44,036     42,009  
Non-interest income:                  
Service charges and fees 6,159     6,031     6,514     7,184     5,645  
Net gain from sales of securities 116     72     158     95     457  
Income from mortgage banking activities 1,729     1,184     1,204     1,830     1,321  
Bank-owned life insurance income 1,646     1,939     1,167     1,149     1,207  
Net loss on limited partnership investments (590 )   (1,441 )   (864 )   (638 )   (80 )
Other income (loss) 229     (204 )   247     206     182  
Total non-interest income 9,289     7,581     8,426     9,826     8,732  
Non-interest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits 21,198     20,752     20,005     19,574     19,730  
Service bureau fees 2,218     2,304     2,336     2,293     2,330  
Occupancy and equipment 4,949     5,036     3,740     3,657     4,469  
Professional fees 1,164     996     1,048     952     1,309  
Marketing and promotions 685     1,011     1,087     1,237     712  
FDIC insurance assessments 739     821     780     796     679  
Core deposit intangible amortization 337     336     337     353     385  
Other 5,446     5,981     5,929     6,467     5,308  
Total non-interest expense 36,736     37,237     35,262     35,329     34,922  
Income before income taxes 17,157     14,943     17,366     18,533     15,819  
Provision for income taxes 1,370     5,442     2,175     2,333     2,093  
Net income $ 15,787     $ 9,501     $ 15,191     $ 16,200     $ 13,726  
                   
Net income per share:                  
Basic $ 0.31     $ 0.19     $ 0.30     $ 0.32     $ 0.27  
Diluted $ 0.31     $ 0.19     $ 0.30     $ 0.32     $ 0.27  
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                  
Basic 50,474,942     50,392,382     50,263,602     50,217,212     50,257,825  
Diluted 50,996,596     51,024,881     50,889,987     50,839,091     50,935,382  
                             

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Condition
(Unaudited)

    March 31,
2018		   December 31,
2017		   September 30,
2017		   June 30,
2017		   March 31,
2017
                                         
ASSETS   (In thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents:                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 45,332     $ 56,661     $ 59,456     $ 57,137     $ 45,279  
Short-term investments   23,910     32,007     39,061     17,714     39,381  
Total cash and cash equivalents   69,242     88,668     98,517     74,851     84,660  
Available for sale securities – At fair value   1,031,277     1,050,787     1,068,055     1,073,384     1,075,729  
Held to maturity securities – At amortized cost       13,598     13,693     13,792     13,937  
Loans held for sale   63,394     114,073     89,419     157,487     87,031  
Loans:                    
Commercial real estate loans:                    
Owner-occupied   442,938     445,820     442,989     429,848     433,358  
Investor non-owner occupied   1,842,898     1,854,459     1,777,716     1,761,940     1,697,414  
Construction   84,717     78,083     82,688     74,980     85,533  
Total commercial real estate loans   2,370,553     2,378,362     2,303,393     2,266,768     2,216,305  
Commercial business loans   846,182     840,312     821,372     792,918     769,153  
Consumer loans:                    
Residential real estate   1,235,197     1,204,401     1,211,783     1,172,540     1,167,428  
Home equity   582,285     583,180     561,814     538,130     516,325  
Residential construction   37,579     40,947     39,460     46,117     49,456  
Other consumer   310,439     292,781     267,921     237,708     225,317  
Total consumer loans   2,165,500     2,121,309     2,080,978     1,994,495     1,958,526  
Total loans   5,382,235     5,339,983     5,205,743     5,054,181     4,943,984  
Net deferred loan costs and premiums   14,724     14,794     15,297     15,413     13,273  
Allowance for loan losses   (47,915 )   (47,099 )   (46,368 )   (45,062 )   (43,304 )
Loans receivable - net   5,349,044     5,307,678     5,174,672     5,024,532     4,913,953  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost   49,895     50,194     46,758     54,760     52,707  
Accrued interest receivable   22,333     22,332     20,893     19,751     19,126  
Deferred tax asset, net   28,710     25,656     30,999     27,034     37,040  
Premises and equipment, net   67,619     67,508     61,063     54,480     51,299  
Goodwill   115,281     115,281     115,281     115,281     115,281  
Core deposit intangible asset   4,154     4,491     4,827     5,164     5,517  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   179,556     148,300     171,300     170,144     169,007  
Other assets   88,169     105,593     81,019     85,503     71,333  
Total assets   $ 7,068,674     $ 7,114,159     $ 6,976,496     $ 6,876,163     $ 6,696,620  
                     
                     
    March 31,
2018		   December 31,
2017		   September 30,
2017		   June 30,
2017		   March 31,
2017
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 753,575     $ 778,576     $ 725,130     $ 721,917     $ 690,516  
Interest-bearing   4,528,935     4,419,645     4,427,892     4,271,562     4,099,843  
Total deposits   5,282,510     5,198,221     5,153,022     4,993,479     4,790,359  
Mortgagors' and investor escrow accounts   11,096     7,545     9,641     15,045     10,925  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings   1,030,735     1,165,054     1,068,814     1,138,817     1,180,053  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   51,333     50,011     54,366     49,358     49,300  
Total liabilities   6,375,674     6,420,831     6,285,843     6,196,699     6,030,637  
Total stockholders' equity   693,000     693,328     690,653     679,464     665,983  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 7,068,674     $ 7,114,159     $ 6,976,496     $ 6,876,163     $ 6,696,620  
                                         

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Share Data)
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
 2018		   December 31,
 2017		   September 30,
 2017		   June 30,
 2017		   March 31,
2017
Share Data:                  
Basic net income per share $ 0.31     $ 0.19     $ 0.30     $ 0.32     $ 0.27  
Diluted net income per share 0.31     0.19     0.30     0.32     0.27  
Dividends declared per share 0.12     0.12     0.12     0.12     0.12  
Tangible book value per share $ 11.25     $ 11.24     $ 11.23     $ 11.01     $ 10.75  
Key Statistics:                  
Total revenue $ 55,832     $ 54,430     $ 55,194     $ 56,154     $ 53,029  
Total non-interest expense 36,736     37,237     35,262     35,329     34,922  
Average earning assets 6,568,168     6,480,966     6,423,741     6,304,849     6,113,363  
Key Ratios:                  
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.89 %   0.54 %   0.88 %   0.96 %   0.83 %
Return on average equity (annualized) 9.15 %   5.50 %   8.92 %   9.66 %   8.35 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (annualized) 2.90 %   2.98 %   3.00 %   3.04 %   3.01 %
Residential Mortgage Production:                  
Dollar volume (total) $ 94,433     $ 135,522     $ 133,462     $ 186,220     $ 134,022  
Mortgages originated for purchases 63,193     83,181     97,132     129,165     77,613  
Loans sold 99,899     94,738     152,551     61,363     51,826  
Income from mortgage banking activities 1,729     1,184     1,204     1,830     1,321  
Non-performing Assets:                  
Residential real estate $ 11,663     $ 11,824     $ 11,330     $ 11,190     $ 12,185  
Home equity 4,698     4,968     4,206     5,211     4,307  
Investor-owned commercial real estate 2,863     1,821     2,957     3,512     3,809  
Owner-occupied commercial real estate 2,326     1,664     2,084     2,184     2,314  
Construction 273     1,398     1,748     287     1,355  
Commercial business 1,579     1,477     2,427     2,624     2,369  
Other consumer 34     35     37     40     37  
Non-accrual loans 23,436     23,187     24,789     25,048     26,376  
Troubled debt restructured – non-accruing 8,308     8,475     6,628     7,475     8,252  
Total non-performing loans 31,744     31,662     31,417     32,523     34,628  
Other real estate owned 1,935     2,154     2,444     1,770     1,786  
Total non-performing assets $ 33,679     $ 33,816     $ 33,861     $ 34,293     $ 36,414  
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.59 %   0.59 %   0.60 %   0.64 %   0.70 %
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.48 %   0.48 %   0.49 %   0.50 %   0.54 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 150.94 %   148.76 %   147.59 %   138.55 %   125.05 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.89 %   0.88 %   0.89 %   0.89 %   0.88 %
Non-GAAP Ratios: (1)                  
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 2.08 %   2.13 %   2.04 %   2.08 %   2.12 %
Efficiency ratio (2) 63.97 %   63.53 %   60.47 %   59.75 %   64.08 %
Cost of funds (annualized) (3) 1.07 %   0.96 %   0.91 %   0.81 %   0.74 %
Total revenue growth rate 2.58 %   (1.38 )%   (1.71 )%   5.89 %   1.34 %
Total revenue growth rate (annualized) 10.30 %   (5.54 )%   (6.84 )%   23.57 %   5.37 %
Average earning asset growth rate 1.35 %   0.89 %   1.89 %   3.13 %   0.97 %
Average earning asset growth rate (annualized) 5.38 %   3.56 %   7.54 %   12.53 %   3.90 %
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 11.25 %   6.81 %   10.99 %   11.95 %   10.42 %
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets  (annualized)(2) 1.15 %   1.19 %   1.31 %   1.38 %   1.18 %
                             
(1) Non-GAAP ratios are not financial measurements required by generally accepted accounting principles; however, management believes such information is useful to investors in evaluating Company performance.
(2) Calculations of these non-GAAP metrics are provided after the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and appear on page F-10 through page F-11.
(3) The cost of funds ratio represents interest incurred on liabilities as a percentage of average non-interest bearing deposits and interest-bearing liabilities.
                             

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yields/Costs
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2018   March 31, 2017
  Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield/Cost   Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                      
Residential real estate $ 1,314,219     $ 11,506     3.51 %   $ 1,235,065     $ 10,223     3.31 %
Commercial real estate 2,281,868     23,656     4.15     2,098,472     20,727     3.95  
Construction 119,435     1,325     4.44     145,486     1,563     4.30  
Commercial business 842,809     8,382     3.98     730,443     6,720     3.68  
Home equity 578,776     6,528     4.57     523,335     5,221     4.04  
Other consumer 299,839     3,800     5.14     212,283     2,612     4.99  
Investment securities 1,041,849     8,624     3.31     1,069,924     9,168     3.43  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 51,458     606     4.71     53,159     524     3.94  
Other earning assets 37,915     150     1.61     45,196     101     0.91  
Total interest-earning assets 6,568,168     64,577     3.94     6,113,363     56,859     3.73  
Allowance for loan losses (47,780 )           (43,625 )        
Non-interest-earning assets 554,333             514,400          
Total assets $ 7,074,721             $ 6,584,138          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
NOW and money market $ 2,146,945     $ 4,892     0.92 %   $ 1,843,458     $ 2,196     0.48 %
Savings 510,904     73     0.06     528,657     77     0.06  
Certificates of deposit 1,796,675     6,062     1.37     1,713,062     4,546     1.08  
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,454,524     11,027     1.00     4,085,177     6,819     0.68  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,033,884     4,545     1.76     980,524     2,670     1.09  
Other borrowings 118,008     1,379     4.67     126,001     1,380     4.38  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,606,416     16,951     1.22     5,191,702     10,869     0.84  
Non-interest-bearing deposits 713,364             668,823          
Other liabilities 64,596             65,858          
Total liabilities 6,384,376             5,926,383          
Stockholders' equity 690,345             657,755          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,074,721             $ 6,584,138          
Net interest-earning assets $ 961,752             $ 921,661          
Tax-equivalent net interest income     47,626             45,990      
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (1)         2.72 %           2.89 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2)         2.90 %           3.01 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         117.15 %           117.75 %
Less tax-equivalent adjustment     1,083             1,693      
Net interest income     $ 46,543             $ 44,297      
                               
(1)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate margin represents tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
                               

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yields/Costs
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
    Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield/Cost   Average
Balance		   Interest
and
Dividends		   Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                        
Residential real estate   $ 1,314,219     $ 11,506     3.51 %   $ 1,310,352     $ 11,343     3.47 %
Commercial real estate   2,281,868     23,656     4.15     2,234,878     23,089     4.04  
Construction   119,435     1,325     4.44     122,151     1,453     4.66  
Commercial business   842,809     8,382     3.98     813,457     7,994     3.85  
Home equity   578,776     6,528     4.57     569,021     6,293     4.39  
Other consumer   299,839     3,800     5.14     278,465     3,309     4.71  
Investment securities   1,041,849     8,624     3.31     1,074,840     9,713     3.60  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   51,458     606     4.71     47,964     564     4.71  
Other earning assets   37,915     150     1.61     29,838     86     1.15  
Total interest-earning assets   6,568,168     64,577     3.94     6,480,966     63,844     3.89  
Allowance for loan losses   (47,780 )           (46,880 )        
Non-interest-earning assets   554,333             542,596          
Total assets   $ 7,074,721             $ 6,976,682          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
NOW and money market   $ 2,146,945     $ 4,892     0.92 %   $ 2,125,177     $ 4,286     0.80 %
Savings   510,904     73     0.06     517,993     77     0.06  
Certificates of deposit   1,796,675     6,062     1.37     1,765,007     5,595     1.26  
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,454,524     11,027     1.00     4,408,177     9,958     0.90  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,033,884     4,545     1.76     954,159     3,538     1.45  
Other borrowings   118,008     1,379     4.67     117,578     1,382     4.60  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,606,416     16,951     1.22     5,479,914     14,878     1.07  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   713,364             740,007          
Other liabilities   64,596             65,757          
Total liabilities   6,384,376             6,285,678          
Stockholders' equity   690,345             691,004          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 7,074,721             $ 6,976,682          
Net interest-earning assets   $ 961,752             $ 1,001,052          
Tax-equivalent net interest income       47,626             48,966      
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (1)           2.72 %           2.82 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2)           2.90 %           2.98 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities           117.15 %           118.27 %
Less tax-equivalent adjustment       1,083             2,117      
Net interest income       $ 46,543             $ 46,849      
                                 
(1)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate margin represents tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
                                 

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with GAAP, management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition, and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is used as a common measure by banks as a comparable metric to understand the Company's expense structure relative to its total revenue; in other words, for every dollar of total revenue we recognize, how much of that dollar is expended. In order to improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, we remove non-core items. To improve transparency, and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Pre-provision net revenue is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before credit related expenses and tax expense. It is often expressed as a ratio relative to average assets which demonstrates the "core" performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base.

Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP metrics is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included on pages F-9 through F-11 in the following press release tables:

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2018		   December 31,
2017		   September 30,
 2017		   June 30,
2017		   March 31,
2017
                                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net Income (GAAP) $ 15,787     $ 9,501     $ 15,191     $ 16,200     $ 13,726  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Non-interest income (342 )   745     (158 )   (95 )   (465 )
Non-interest expense     536              
Income tax expense related to tax reform     1,609              
Related income tax expense 72     2,074     55     33     163  
Net adjustment (270 )   4,964     (103 )   (62 )   (302 )
Total net income (non-GAAP) $ 15,517     $ 14,465     $ 15,088     $ 16,138     $ 13,424  
                   
Non-Interest Income (GAAP) $ 9,289     $ 7,581     $ 8,426     $ 9,826     $ 8,732  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Net gain on sales of securities (116 )   (72 )   (158 )   (95 )   (457 )
Limited partnership writedown     1,214              
Loss on sale of premises and equipment     401              
BOLI claim benefit (226 )   (798 )           (8 )
Net adjustment (342 )   745     (158 )   (95 )   (465 )
Total non-interest income (non-GAAP) 8,947     8,326     8,268     9,731     8,267  
Total net interest income 46,543     46,849     46,768     46,328     44,297  
Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 55,490     $ 55,175     $ 55,036     $ 56,059     $ 52,564  
                   
Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 36,736     $ 37,237     $ 35,262     $ 35,329     $ 34,922  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Lease exit/disposal cost obligation     (536 )            
Net adjustment     (536 )            
Total non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 36,736     $ 36,701     $ 35,262     $ 35,329     $ 34,922  
                   
Total loans $ 5,382,235     $ 5,339,983     $ 5,205,743     $ 5,054,181     $ 4,943,984  
Non-covered loans (1) (771,802 )   (780,776 )   (739,376 )   (699,938 )   (691,054 )
Total covered loans $ 4,610,433     $ 4,559,207     $ 4,466,367     $ 4,354,243     $ 4,252,930  
Allowance for loan losses $ 47,915     $ 47,099     $ 46,368     $ 45,062     $ 43,304  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.89 %   0.88 %   0.89 %   0.89 %   0.88 %
Allowance for loan losses to total covered loans 1.04 %   1.03 %   1.04 %   1.03 %   1.02 %
                             
(1) Represents acquired loans that were recorded at fair value. These loans carry no allowance for loan losses for the periods reflected above.
                             


    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
2018		   December 31,
2017		   September 30,
2017		   June 30,
 2017		   March 31,
2017
                                         
    (Dollars in thousands)
Efficiency Ratio:                    
Non-Interest Expense (GAAP)   $ 36,736     $ 37,237     $ 35,262     $ 35,329     $ 34,922  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                    
Other real estate owned expense   (167 )   (157 )   (211 )   (293 )   (103 )
Lease exit/disposal cost obligation       (536 )            
Non-Interest Expense for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)   $ 36,569     $ 36,544     $ 35,051     $ 35,036     $ 34,819  
                     
Net Interest Income (GAAP)   $ 46,543     $ 46,849     $ 46,768     $ 46,328     $ 44,297  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                    
Tax equivalent adjustment for tax-exempt loans and investment securities   1,083     2,117     2,069     1,943     1,693  
                     
Non-Interest Income (GAAP)   9,289     7,581     8,426     9,826     8,732  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                    
Net gain on sales of securities   (116 )   (72 )   (158 )   (95 )   (457 )
Net loss on limited partnership investments   590     1,441     864     638     80  
Loss on sale of premises and equipment       401              
BOLI claim benefit   (226 )   (798 )           (8 )
Total Revenue for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)   $ 57,163     $ 57,519     $ 57,969     $ 58,640     $ 54,337  
                     
Efficiency Ratio (Non-Interest Expense for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)/Total Revenue for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP))   63.97 %   63.53 %   60.47 %   59.75 %   64.08 %
                     
                     
                     
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
2018		   December 31,
2017		   September 30,
2017		   June 30,
2017		   March 31,
2017
     
    (Dollars in thousands)
     
Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") to Average Assets (Annualized):                
Net Interest Income (GAAP)   $ 46,543     $ 46,849     $ 46,768     $ 46,328     $ 44,297  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                    
Tax equivalent adjustment for tax-exempt loans and investment securities   1,083     2,117     2,069     1,943     1,693  
Total tax equivalent net interest income (A)   $ 47,626     $ 48,966     $ 48,837     $ 48,271     $ 45,990  
                     
Non-Interest Income (GAAP)   9,289     7,581     8,426     9,826     8,732  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                    
Net gain on sales of securities   (116 )   (72 )   (158 )   (95 )   (457 )
Net loss on limited partnership investments   590     1,441     864     638     80  
Loss on sale of premises and equipment       401              
BOLI claim benefit   (226 )   (798 )           (8 )
Non-Interest Income for PPNR (non-GAAP) (B)   $ 9,537     $ 8,553     $ 9,132     $ 10,369     $ 8,347  
                     
Non-Interest Expense (GAAP)   $ 36,736     $ 37,237     $ 35,262     $ 35,329     $ 34,922  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                    
Lease exit/disposal cost obligation       (536 )            
Non-Interest Expense for PPNR (non-GAAP) (C)   $ 36,736     $ 36,701     $ 35,262     $ 35,329     $ 34,922  
                     
Total PPNR (non-GAAP)  (A + B - C) :   $ 20,427     $ 20,818     $ 22,707     $ 23,311     $ 19,415  
Average Assets   7,074,721     6,976,682     6,907,199     6,780,336     6,584,138  
PPNR to Average Assets (Annualized)   1.15 %   1.19 %   1.31 %   1.38 %   1.18 %
                     
                     
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized):              
Net Income (GAAP)   $ 15,787     $ 9,501     $ 15,191     $ 16,200     $ 13,726  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                    
Intangible Assets amortization, tax effected (1)   266     219     219     229     250  
Net Income excluding intangible assets amortization, tax effected (1)   $ 16,053     $ 9,720     $ 15,410     $ 16,429     $ 13,976  
Average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)   $ 690,345     $ 691,004     $ 681,402     $ 670,526     $ 657,755  
Average goodwill & other intangible assets (non-GAAP)   119,611     119,962     120,275     120,631     121,004  
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)   $ 570,734     $ 571,042     $ 561,127     $ 549,895     $ 536,751  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized) (non-GAAP)   11.25 %   6.81 %   10.99 %   11.95 %   10.42 %
                               
(1) Intangible assets amortization is tax effected at 21% for the current period, and at 35% for all prior periods due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that was signed into law in December 2017, lowering the corporate federal tax rate from 35% to 21%.
                               


   
Investor Relations Contact:
Marliese L. Shaw
Executive Vice President, Investor Relations Officer
United Bank
860-291-3622
MShaw@bankatunited.com
   Media Relations Contact:
Adam J. Jeamel
Regional President, Corporate Communications
United Bank
860-291-3765
AJeamel@bankatunited.com

