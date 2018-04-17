United Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

HARTFORD, Conn., April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("United Financial" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:UBNK), the holding company for United Bank (the "Bank"), announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.



The Company reported net income of $15.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to net income for the linked quarter of $9.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. The Company reported net income of $13.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

"I am pleased to report 15% year-over-year earnings per diluted share ("EPS") growth, along with 10% growth in total deposits, and 9% growth in non-interest bearing deposits, total tangible book value plus dividend returns, and loans year-over-year. Asset quality, capital, and liquidity remain strong and stable," stated William H.W. Crawford, IV, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company and the Bank. "I would like to thank our United Bank teammates and directors for their continued steadfast focus on servicing our customers and communities."

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $7.07 billion at March 31, 2018 and decreased $45.5 million, or 0.6%, from $7.11 billion at December 31, 2017. At March 31, 2018, total loans were $5.38 billion, representing an increase of $42.3 million, or 0.8%, from the linked quarter. Changes to loan balances during the first quarter of 2018 were highlighted by a $30.8 million, or 2.6%, increase in residential real estate loans, a $17.7 million, or 6.0%, increase in other consumer loans, a $6.6 million, or 8.5%, increase in commercial construction loans, and a $5.9 million, or 0.7%, increase in commercial business loans. The Company observed an $11.6 million, or 0.6%, decrease in investor non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and a $2.9 million, or 0.6%, decrease in owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, which were attributable to higher payoffs in the existing loan portfolio. Loans held for sale decreased $50.7 million, or 44.4%, from the linked quarter, as the Company delivered a significant level of loans held for sale to third party investors during the first quarter of 2018. Total cash and cash equivalents decreased $19.4 million, or 21.9%, from the linked quarter.

Deposits totaled $5.28 billion at March 31, 2018 and increased by $84.3 million, or 1.6%, from $5.20 billion at December 31, 2017. Increases in deposit balances during the first quarter of 2018 were highlighted by a $72.1 million, or 5.4%, increase in money market account balances, a $23.9 million, or 3.0%, increase in NOW checking balances, and a $9.5 million, or 1.9%, increase in savings account balances. Offsetting these increases was a $25.0 million, or 3.2%, decline in non-interest bearing checking deposits, largely due to seasonal outflows that are typical of commercial DDA accounts in the first quarter.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances declined by $132.5 million, or 12.7%, over the linked quarter as advance maturities were primarily repaid with deposit growth.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased slightly by $306,000, or 0.7%, on a linked quarter basis, to $46.5 million, primarily attributable to an increase in interest expense of $2.1 million, or 13.9%, to $17.0 million, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income of $1.8 million, or 2.9%, to $63.5 million. Average interest-earning assets increased by $87.2 million, or 1.3%, primarily due to growth in average loan balances, which increased by $108.6 million, or 2.0%. Average loan balance growth was driven by a $47.0 million, or 2.1%, increase in average commercial real estate loans, a $29.4 million, or 3.6%, increase in average commercial business loans, a $21.4 million, or 7.7%, increase in average other consumer loans, and a $9.8 million, or 1.7%, increase in average home equity loans. Average residential real estate loan balances increased slightly by $3.9 million, or 0.3%, as the Company continues to actively sell loan originations in the secondary market.

Interest expense increased by $2.1 million, or 13.9%, to $17.0 million during the first quarter of 2018, from $14.9 million in the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposit balances increased by $46.3 million, or 1.1%, primarily driven by a $21.8 million, or 1.0%, increase in average NOW and money market deposit balances, and a $31.7 million, or 1.8%, increase in average certificates of deposit balances. Slightly offsetting the aforementioned increases was a $7.1 million, or 1.4%, decrease in average savings account balances. The overall growth observed in average deposit balances was largely driven by continued success in new account acquisition strategies.

The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased by eight basis points to 2.90% in the first quarter from the linked period. Due to tax reform in late December 2017, the tax equivalency impact was unfavorable by six basis points as compared to the linked period. Also contributing to the decline was an increase of 15 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 1.22%, partially offset by a five basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets to 3.94%. The interest-earning asset yield improvement was largely driven by an 11 basis point increase in the yield on commercial real estate loans, a 13 basis point increase in the yield on commercial business loans, an 18 basis point increase in the yield on home equity loans, and a 43 basis point increase in the other consumer loan yield. Offsetting the improvement in the loan yield was a 29 basis point decline in the yield of the investment portfolio, which was largely driven by the negative impact that tax reform has on the yield on tax-exempt municipal bonds, and, to a lesser extent, increased amortization in collateralized loan obligations. The total cost of funds increased by 11 basis points to 1.07% in the first quarter driven by a ten basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and a 31 basis point increase in the cost of Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses totaled $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 as compared to $2.3 million for the linked quarter. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 totaled $1.1 million, or 0.08%, as a percentage of average loans outstanding, as compared to $1.5 million, or 0.11% as a percentage of average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Factors considered in the provision for loan losses include, but are not limited to, historical charge-offs, the composition of the portfolio, the current level of non-performing loans and charge-offs, local and national economic and credit conditions, the direction of real estate values and delinquency trends.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income increased by $1.7 million, or 22.5%, to $9.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from $7.6 million in the linked quarter. The increase in the first quarter's non-interest income was driven primarily by increases in income from mortgage banking activities, other income, and service charges and fees. These increases were offset by a decrease in bank-owned life insurance income, due to lower death benefits received relative to the prior quarter. Additionally, there were lower losses on limited partnership investments as compared to the linked quarter, which contributed to the overall increase in non-interest income.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 totaled $36.7 million and decreased by $501,000, or 1.3%, from the linked quarter. The decrease in non-interest expense during the quarter was primarily due to decreases in marketing and promotions, other non-interest expenses, and occupancy and equipment. These decreases were partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits, and to a lesser extent, professional fees, as compared to the linked quarter.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong and stable for the period, with non-performing assets decreasing slightly by $137,000 to $33.7 million at March 31, 2018 from $33.8 million at December 31, 2017. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 remained unchanged at 0.48%.

Capital

The Company reported Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") of $573.6 million, or 8.1% of average assets, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Tangible book value per share increased to $11.25 at March 31, 2018 from $11.24 at December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily driven by the impact of the Company's net income of $15.8 million, partially offset by the cash dividend payment to shareholders of $0.12 per share, as well as a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income as a result of a decrease in the market value of the Company's investment portfolio, as compared to the previous quarter. Book value per share at March 31, 2018 was $13.59.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.12 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 27, 2018 and payable on May 9, 2018. This dividend equates to a 2.90% annualized yield based on the $16.58 average closing price of the Company's common stock in the first quarter of 2018. The Company has paid dividends for 48 consecutive quarters.

About United Financial Bancorp, Inc.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for United Bank, a full service financial services firm offering a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services to customers throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. United Bank is a financially strong, leading New England bank with more than 50 branches in two states and several commercial and residential loan production offices. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "UBNK." At March 31, 2018, the Company had $7.07 billion in assets.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included in the accompanying financial tables. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Net Income

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 2017 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except share data) Loans $ 54,780 $ 46,493 Securities-taxable interest 5,498 5,510 Securities-non-taxable interest 2,429 2,254 Securities-dividends 637 808 Interest-bearing deposits 150 101 Total interest and dividend income 63,494 55,166 Interest expense: Deposits 11,027 6,819 Borrowed funds 5,924 4,050 Total interest expense 16,951 10,869 Net interest income 46,543 44,297 Provision for loan losses 1,939 2,288 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 44,604 42,009 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 6,159 5,645 Net gain from sales of securities 116 457 Income from mortgage banking activities 1,729 1,321 Bank-owned life insurance income 1,646 1,207 Net loss on limited partnership investments (590 ) (80 ) Other income 229 182 Total non-interest income 9,289 8,732 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 21,198 19,730 Service bureau fees 2,218 2,330 Occupancy and equipment 4,949 4,469 Professional fees 1,164 1,309 Marketing and promotions 685 712 FDIC insurance assessments 739 679 Core deposit intangible amortization 337 385 Other 5,446 5,308 Total non-interest expense 36,736 34,922 Income before income taxes 17,157 15,819 Provision for income taxes 1,370 2,093 Net income $ 15,787 $ 13,726 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.27 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 50,474,942 50,257,825 Diluted 50,996,596 50,935,382

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Net Income

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2017 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except share data) Loans $ 54,780 $ 52,758 $ 51,809 $ 49,674 $ 46,493 Securities-taxable interest 5,498 5,643 5,604 5,793 5,510 Securities-non-taxable interest 2,429 2,571 2,499 2,355 2,254 Securities-dividends 637 669 736 689 808 Interest-bearing deposits 150 86 151 51 101 Total interest and dividend income 63,494 61,727 60,799 58,562 55,166 Interest expense: Deposits 11,027 9,958 9,185 7,603 6,819 Borrowed funds 5,924 4,920 4,846 4,631 4,050 Total interest expense 16,951 14,878 14,031 12,234 10,869 Net interest income 46,543 46,849 46,768 46,328 44,297 Provision for loan losses 1,939 2,250 2,566 2,292 2,288 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 44,604 44,599 44,202 44,036 42,009 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 6,159 6,031 6,514 7,184 5,645 Net gain from sales of securities 116 72 158 95 457 Income from mortgage banking activities 1,729 1,184 1,204 1,830 1,321 Bank-owned life insurance income 1,646 1,939 1,167 1,149 1,207 Net loss on limited partnership investments (590 ) (1,441 ) (864 ) (638 ) (80 ) Other income (loss) 229 (204 ) 247 206 182 Total non-interest income 9,289 7,581 8,426 9,826 8,732 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 21,198 20,752 20,005 19,574 19,730 Service bureau fees 2,218 2,304 2,336 2,293 2,330 Occupancy and equipment 4,949 5,036 3,740 3,657 4,469 Professional fees 1,164 996 1,048 952 1,309 Marketing and promotions 685 1,011 1,087 1,237 712 FDIC insurance assessments 739 821 780 796 679 Core deposit intangible amortization 337 336 337 353 385 Other 5,446 5,981 5,929 6,467 5,308 Total non-interest expense 36,736 37,237 35,262 35,329 34,922 Income before income taxes 17,157 14,943 17,366 18,533 15,819 Provision for income taxes 1,370 5,442 2,175 2,333 2,093 Net income $ 15,787 $ 9,501 $ 15,191 $ 16,200 $ 13,726 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 0.27 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 50,474,942 50,392,382 50,263,602 50,217,212 50,257,825 Diluted 50,996,596 51,024,881 50,889,987 50,839,091 50,935,382

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Condition

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2017 ASSETS (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 45,332 $ 56,661 $ 59,456 $ 57,137 $ 45,279 Short-term investments 23,910 32,007 39,061 17,714 39,381 Total cash and cash equivalents 69,242 88,668 98,517 74,851 84,660 Available for sale securities – At fair value 1,031,277 1,050,787 1,068,055 1,073,384 1,075,729 Held to maturity securities – At amortized cost — 13,598 13,693 13,792 13,937 Loans held for sale 63,394 114,073 89,419 157,487 87,031 Loans: Commercial real estate loans: Owner-occupied 442,938 445,820 442,989 429,848 433,358 Investor non-owner occupied 1,842,898 1,854,459 1,777,716 1,761,940 1,697,414 Construction 84,717 78,083 82,688 74,980 85,533 Total commercial real estate loans 2,370,553 2,378,362 2,303,393 2,266,768 2,216,305 Commercial business loans 846,182 840,312 821,372 792,918 769,153 Consumer loans: Residential real estate 1,235,197 1,204,401 1,211,783 1,172,540 1,167,428 Home equity 582,285 583,180 561,814 538,130 516,325 Residential construction 37,579 40,947 39,460 46,117 49,456 Other consumer 310,439 292,781 267,921 237,708 225,317 Total consumer loans 2,165,500 2,121,309 2,080,978 1,994,495 1,958,526 Total loans 5,382,235 5,339,983 5,205,743 5,054,181 4,943,984 Net deferred loan costs and premiums 14,724 14,794 15,297 15,413 13,273 Allowance for loan losses (47,915 ) (47,099 ) (46,368 ) (45,062 ) (43,304 ) Loans receivable - net 5,349,044 5,307,678 5,174,672 5,024,532 4,913,953 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 49,895 50,194 46,758 54,760 52,707 Accrued interest receivable 22,333 22,332 20,893 19,751 19,126 Deferred tax asset, net 28,710 25,656 30,999 27,034 37,040 Premises and equipment, net 67,619 67,508 61,063 54,480 51,299 Goodwill 115,281 115,281 115,281 115,281 115,281 Core deposit intangible asset 4,154 4,491 4,827 5,164 5,517 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 179,556 148,300 171,300 170,144 169,007 Other assets 88,169 105,593 81,019 85,503 71,333 Total assets $ 7,068,674 $ 7,114,159 $ 6,976,496 $ 6,876,163 $ 6,696,620 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2017 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 753,575 $ 778,576 $ 725,130 $ 721,917 $ 690,516 Interest-bearing 4,528,935 4,419,645 4,427,892 4,271,562 4,099,843 Total deposits 5,282,510 5,198,221 5,153,022 4,993,479 4,790,359 Mortgagors' and investor escrow accounts 11,096 7,545 9,641 15,045 10,925 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 1,030,735 1,165,054 1,068,814 1,138,817 1,180,053 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 51,333 50,011 54,366 49,358 49,300 Total liabilities 6,375,674 6,420,831 6,285,843 6,196,699 6,030,637 Total stockholders' equity 693,000 693,328 690,653 679,464 665,983 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,068,674 $ 7,114,159 $ 6,976,496 $ 6,876,163 $ 6,696,620

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Share Data)

(Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2017 Share Data: Basic net income per share $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 0.27 Diluted net income per share 0.31 0.19 0.30 0.32 0.27 Dividends declared per share 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 Tangible book value per share $ 11.25 $ 11.24 $ 11.23 $ 11.01 $ 10.75 Key Statistics: Total revenue $ 55,832 $ 54,430 $ 55,194 $ 56,154 $ 53,029 Total non-interest expense 36,736 37,237 35,262 35,329 34,922 Average earning assets 6,568,168 6,480,966 6,423,741 6,304,849 6,113,363 Key Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.89 % 0.54 % 0.88 % 0.96 % 0.83 % Return on average equity (annualized) 9.15 % 5.50 % 8.92 % 9.66 % 8.35 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin (annualized) 2.90 % 2.98 % 3.00 % 3.04 % 3.01 % Residential Mortgage Production: Dollar volume (total) $ 94,433 $ 135,522 $ 133,462 $ 186,220 $ 134,022 Mortgages originated for purchases 63,193 83,181 97,132 129,165 77,613 Loans sold 99,899 94,738 152,551 61,363 51,826 Income from mortgage banking activities 1,729 1,184 1,204 1,830 1,321 Non-performing Assets: Residential real estate $ 11,663 $ 11,824 $ 11,330 $ 11,190 $ 12,185 Home equity 4,698 4,968 4,206 5,211 4,307 Investor-owned commercial real estate 2,863 1,821 2,957 3,512 3,809 Owner-occupied commercial real estate 2,326 1,664 2,084 2,184 2,314 Construction 273 1,398 1,748 287 1,355 Commercial business 1,579 1,477 2,427 2,624 2,369 Other consumer 34 35 37 40 37 Non-accrual loans 23,436 23,187 24,789 25,048 26,376 Troubled debt restructured – non-accruing 8,308 8,475 6,628 7,475 8,252 Total non-performing loans 31,744 31,662 31,417 32,523 34,628 Other real estate owned 1,935 2,154 2,444 1,770 1,786 Total non-performing assets $ 33,679 $ 33,816 $ 33,861 $ 34,293 $ 36,414 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.59 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.64 % 0.70 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.48 % 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 150.94 % 148.76 % 147.59 % 138.55 % 125.05 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.89 % 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.89 % 0.88 % Non-GAAP Ratios: (1) Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 2.08 % 2.13 % 2.04 % 2.08 % 2.12 % Efficiency ratio (2) 63.97 % 63.53 % 60.47 % 59.75 % 64.08 % Cost of funds (annualized) (3) 1.07 % 0.96 % 0.91 % 0.81 % 0.74 % Total revenue growth rate 2.58 % (1.38 )% (1.71 )% 5.89 % 1.34 % Total revenue growth rate (annualized) 10.30 % (5.54 )% (6.84 )% 23.57 % 5.37 % Average earning asset growth rate 1.35 % 0.89 % 1.89 % 3.13 % 0.97 % Average earning asset growth rate (annualized) 5.38 % 3.56 % 7.54 % 12.53 % 3.90 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 11.25 % 6.81 % 10.99 % 11.95 % 10.42 % Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (annualized)(2) 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.31 % 1.38 % 1.18 % (1) Non-GAAP ratios are not financial measurements required by generally accepted accounting principles; however, management believes such information is useful to investors in evaluating Company performance. (2) Calculations of these non-GAAP metrics are provided after the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and appear on page F-10 through page F-11. (3) The cost of funds ratio represents interest incurred on liabilities as a percentage of average non-interest bearing deposits and interest-bearing liabilities.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yields/Costs

(Dollars In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 March 31, 2017 Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Residential real estate $ 1,314,219 $ 11,506 3.51 % $ 1,235,065 $ 10,223 3.31 % Commercial real estate 2,281,868 23,656 4.15 2,098,472 20,727 3.95 Construction 119,435 1,325 4.44 145,486 1,563 4.30 Commercial business 842,809 8,382 3.98 730,443 6,720 3.68 Home equity 578,776 6,528 4.57 523,335 5,221 4.04 Other consumer 299,839 3,800 5.14 212,283 2,612 4.99 Investment securities 1,041,849 8,624 3.31 1,069,924 9,168 3.43 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 51,458 606 4.71 53,159 524 3.94 Other earning assets 37,915 150 1.61 45,196 101 0.91 Total interest-earning assets 6,568,168 64,577 3.94 6,113,363 56,859 3.73 Allowance for loan losses (47,780 ) (43,625 ) Non-interest-earning assets 554,333 514,400 Total assets $ 7,074,721 $ 6,584,138 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW and money market $ 2,146,945 $ 4,892 0.92 % $ 1,843,458 $ 2,196 0.48 % Savings 510,904 73 0.06 528,657 77 0.06 Certificates of deposit 1,796,675 6,062 1.37 1,713,062 4,546 1.08 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,454,524 11,027 1.00 4,085,177 6,819 0.68 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,033,884 4,545 1.76 980,524 2,670 1.09 Other borrowings 118,008 1,379 4.67 126,001 1,380 4.38 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,606,416 16,951 1.22 5,191,702 10,869 0.84 Non-interest-bearing deposits 713,364 668,823 Other liabilities 64,596 65,858 Total liabilities 6,384,376 5,926,383 Stockholders' equity 690,345 657,755 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,074,721 $ 6,584,138 Net interest-earning assets $ 961,752 $ 921,661 Tax-equivalent net interest income 47,626 45,990 Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (1) 2.72 % 2.89 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2) 2.90 % 3.01 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 117.15 % 117.75 % Less tax-equivalent adjustment 1,083 1,693 Net interest income $ 46,543 $ 44,297 (1) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Tax-equivalent net interest rate margin represents tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yields/Costs

(Dollars In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest

and

Dividends Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Residential real estate $ 1,314,219 $ 11,506 3.51 % $ 1,310,352 $ 11,343 3.47 % Commercial real estate 2,281,868 23,656 4.15 2,234,878 23,089 4.04 Construction 119,435 1,325 4.44 122,151 1,453 4.66 Commercial business 842,809 8,382 3.98 813,457 7,994 3.85 Home equity 578,776 6,528 4.57 569,021 6,293 4.39 Other consumer 299,839 3,800 5.14 278,465 3,309 4.71 Investment securities 1,041,849 8,624 3.31 1,074,840 9,713 3.60 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 51,458 606 4.71 47,964 564 4.71 Other earning assets 37,915 150 1.61 29,838 86 1.15 Total interest-earning assets 6,568,168 64,577 3.94 6,480,966 63,844 3.89 Allowance for loan losses (47,780 ) (46,880 ) Non-interest-earning assets 554,333 542,596 Total assets $ 7,074,721 $ 6,976,682 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW and money market $ 2,146,945 $ 4,892 0.92 % $ 2,125,177 $ 4,286 0.80 % Savings 510,904 73 0.06 517,993 77 0.06 Certificates of deposit 1,796,675 6,062 1.37 1,765,007 5,595 1.26 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,454,524 11,027 1.00 4,408,177 9,958 0.90 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,033,884 4,545 1.76 954,159 3,538 1.45 Other borrowings 118,008 1,379 4.67 117,578 1,382 4.60 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,606,416 16,951 1.22 5,479,914 14,878 1.07 Non-interest-bearing deposits 713,364 740,007 Other liabilities 64,596 65,757 Total liabilities 6,384,376 6,285,678 Stockholders' equity 690,345 691,004 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,074,721 $ 6,976,682 Net interest-earning assets $ 961,752 $ 1,001,052 Tax-equivalent net interest income 47,626 48,966 Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (1) 2.72 % 2.82 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2) 2.90 % 2.98 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 117.15 % 118.27 % Less tax-equivalent adjustment 1,083 2,117 Net interest income $ 46,543 $ 46,849 (1) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Tax-equivalent net interest rate margin represents tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with GAAP, management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition, and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is used as a common measure by banks as a comparable metric to understand the Company's expense structure relative to its total revenue; in other words, for every dollar of total revenue we recognize, how much of that dollar is expended. In order to improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, we remove non-core items. To improve transparency, and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Pre-provision net revenue is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before credit related expenses and tax expense. It is often expressed as a ratio relative to average assets which demonstrates the "core" performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base.

Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP metrics is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included on pages F-9 through F-11 in the following press release tables:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income (GAAP) $ 15,787 $ 9,501 $ 15,191 $ 16,200 $ 13,726 Non-GAAP adjustments: Non-interest income (342 ) 745 (158 ) (95 ) (465 ) Non-interest expense — 536 — — — Income tax expense related to tax reform — 1,609 — — — Related income tax expense 72 2,074 55 33 163 Net adjustment (270 ) 4,964 (103 ) (62 ) (302 ) Total net income (non-GAAP) $ 15,517 $ 14,465 $ 15,088 $ 16,138 $ 13,424 Non-Interest Income (GAAP) $ 9,289 $ 7,581 $ 8,426 $ 9,826 $ 8,732 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net gain on sales of securities (116 ) (72 ) (158 ) (95 ) (457 ) Limited partnership writedown — 1,214 — — — Loss on sale of premises and equipment — 401 — — — BOLI claim benefit (226 ) (798 ) — — (8 ) Net adjustment (342 ) 745 (158 ) (95 ) (465 ) Total non-interest income (non-GAAP) 8,947 8,326 8,268 9,731 8,267 Total net interest income 46,543 46,849 46,768 46,328 44,297 Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 55,490 $ 55,175 $ 55,036 $ 56,059 $ 52,564 Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 36,736 $ 37,237 $ 35,262 $ 35,329 $ 34,922 Non-GAAP adjustments: Lease exit/disposal cost obligation — (536 ) — — — Net adjustment — (536 ) — — — Total non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 36,736 $ 36,701 $ 35,262 $ 35,329 $ 34,922 Total loans $ 5,382,235 $ 5,339,983 $ 5,205,743 $ 5,054,181 $ 4,943,984 Non-covered loans (1) (771,802 ) (780,776 ) (739,376 ) (699,938 ) (691,054 ) Total covered loans $ 4,610,433 $ 4,559,207 $ 4,466,367 $ 4,354,243 $ 4,252,930 Allowance for loan losses $ 47,915 $ 47,099 $ 46,368 $ 45,062 $ 43,304 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.89 % 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.89 % 0.88 % Allowance for loan losses to total covered loans 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.02 % (1) Represents acquired loans that were recorded at fair value. These loans carry no allowance for loan losses for the periods reflected above.





Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Efficiency Ratio: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 36,736 $ 37,237 $ 35,262 $ 35,329 $ 34,922 Non-GAAP adjustments: Other real estate owned expense (167 ) (157 ) (211 ) (293 ) (103 ) Lease exit/disposal cost obligation — (536 ) — — — Non-Interest Expense for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) $ 36,569 $ 36,544 $ 35,051 $ 35,036 $ 34,819 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 46,543 $ 46,849 $ 46,768 $ 46,328 $ 44,297 Non-GAAP adjustments: Tax equivalent adjustment for tax-exempt loans and investment securities 1,083 2,117 2,069 1,943 1,693 Non-Interest Income (GAAP) 9,289 7,581 8,426 9,826 8,732 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net gain on sales of securities (116 ) (72 ) (158 ) (95 ) (457 ) Net loss on limited partnership investments 590 1,441 864 638 80 Loss on sale of premises and equipment — 401 — — — BOLI claim benefit (226 ) (798 ) — — (8 ) Total Revenue for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) $ 57,163 $ 57,519 $ 57,969 $ 58,640 $ 54,337 Efficiency Ratio (Non-Interest Expense for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)/Total Revenue for Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)) 63.97 % 63.53 % 60.47 % 59.75 % 64.08 % Three Months Ended March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") to Average Assets (Annualized): Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 46,543 $ 46,849 $ 46,768 $ 46,328 $ 44,297 Non-GAAP adjustments: Tax equivalent adjustment for tax-exempt loans and investment securities 1,083 2,117 2,069 1,943 1,693 Total tax equivalent net interest income (A) $ 47,626 $ 48,966 $ 48,837 $ 48,271 $ 45,990 Non-Interest Income (GAAP) 9,289 7,581 8,426 9,826 8,732 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net gain on sales of securities (116 ) (72 ) (158 ) (95 ) (457 ) Net loss on limited partnership investments 590 1,441 864 638 80 Loss on sale of premises and equipment — 401 — — — BOLI claim benefit (226 ) (798 ) — — (8 ) Non-Interest Income for PPNR (non-GAAP) (B) $ 9,537 $ 8,553 $ 9,132 $ 10,369 $ 8,347 Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 36,736 $ 37,237 $ 35,262 $ 35,329 $ 34,922 Non-GAAP adjustments: Lease exit/disposal cost obligation — (536 ) — — — Non-Interest Expense for PPNR (non-GAAP) (C) $ 36,736 $ 36,701 $ 35,262 $ 35,329 $ 34,922 Total PPNR (non-GAAP) (A + B - C) : $ 20,427 $ 20,818 $ 22,707 $ 23,311 $ 19,415 Average Assets 7,074,721 6,976,682 6,907,199 6,780,336 6,584,138 PPNR to Average Assets (Annualized) 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.31 % 1.38 % 1.18 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized): Net Income (GAAP) $ 15,787 $ 9,501 $ 15,191 $ 16,200 $ 13,726 Non-GAAP adjustments: Intangible Assets amortization, tax effected (1) 266 219 219 229 250 Net Income excluding intangible assets amortization, tax effected (1) $ 16,053 $ 9,720 $ 15,410 $ 16,429 $ 13,976 Average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 690,345 $ 691,004 $ 681,402 $ 670,526 $ 657,755 Average goodwill & other intangible assets (non-GAAP) 119,611 119,962 120,275 120,631 121,004 Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 570,734 $ 571,042 $ 561,127 $ 549,895 $ 536,751 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized) (non-GAAP) 11.25 % 6.81 % 10.99 % 11.95 % 10.42 % (1) Intangible assets amortization is tax effected at 21% for the current period, and at 35% for all prior periods due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that was signed into law in December 2017, lowering the corporate federal tax rate from 35% to 21%.



