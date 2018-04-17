Hope Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable on or about May 11, 2018 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 27, 2018.



Investor Conference Call

The Company previously announced that it will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103 (international), and asking for the "Hope Bancorp Call." Other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp's website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp's website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) for one week through April 25, 2018, replay access code 10118672.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $14.5 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2018. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 63 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City and Northern California; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com.

Contact:

Angie Yang

SVP, Director of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

213-251-2219

angie.yang@bankofhope.com