Churchill Downs Incorporated 2018 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CHDN) announced today that the Company will release first quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, and host a related conference call to discuss the quarter on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 9 a.m. ET.



Investors and other interested parties may listen to the teleconference by accessing the online, real-time webcast of the call at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm or by calling (877) 372-0878 and entering the conference ID number 2276838 at least 10 minutes before the appointed time. International callers should dial (253) 237-1169. An online replay of the call will be available at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm by noon ET on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

A copy of CDI's news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

ABOUT CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) (NASDAQ:CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry-leading racing, gaming and online entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We are a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 10,000 gaming positions in eight states, and we are the largest legal online account wagering platform for horseracing in the U.S., through our ownership of TwinSpires.com. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

