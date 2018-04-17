The 6th Annual Bare Bottoms Diaper Drive Is Gearing Up for Another Year
If You Are Struggling to Put Food on the Table,
The Cost of Diapers Can Easily Break Your Budget
CALGARY, Alberta, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diapers are expensive! Some families have to cut back on essentials, like food, utilities, medicine, and childcare in order to afford enough diapers for their children. This adds tension to the already difficult task of parenting and a baby's emotional and physical health suffers when exposed to stressful environments for long periods of time.
Last year the Calgary Food Bank provided more than 15,000 hampers with diapers to help alleviate this stress, that's 300,000 diapers. But the Food Bank is not typically able to use funds to purchase non-food related items and they rely entirely on donations of diapers. That's when passionate volunteer Kristina Prins decided to start the Bare Bottoms Diaper Drive to address a need in the community: diaper costs in food insecure families. As anyone who has ever cared for a baby will tell you, costs can add up quickly.
During the month of May, the Bare Bottoms Diaper Drive asks Calgarians to donate new or opened diaper packages. Donations can be dropped off at community health centres, or the list of locations below, as well an online donation page has been set up to collect monetary donations designated to purchase diapers in the months to come.
For more information on the Bare Bottoms Diaper Drive, visit the website at www.calgaryfoodbank.com/bare-bottoms-diaper-drive/
@calgaryfoodbank
#BareBottomsDiaperDrive
Media contact:
Shawna Ogston, Calgary Food Bank
Direct & cell: 403-870-2009
2018 Diaper Collection Locations:
- Community Health Centres
- Calgary Public Library (all 20 locations)
- Calgary Farmers' Market (May 10-13, 2018)
- Dr. For Moms Chiropractic and Family Wellness Center
- Glamorgan Bakery
- Joso's Play and Learn Centres (Creekside & West Springs)
- Trico Centre for Family Wellness
- Vivo for Healthier Generations
- West Coast Kids (North & South)
- BrightPath Kids
- Kids & Company
- Kids U
- Panda Childcare
- MRU Childcare