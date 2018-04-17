5G New Horizons Wireless Symposium Announces FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel as Keynote Speaker

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Americas is privileged to announce the Honorable Jessica Rosenworcel, Commissioner of the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as the keynote speaker for the 5G New Horizons Wireless Symposium on May 16, 2018 in Austin, Texas.



5G New Horizons Wireless Symposium is the 5Th Global 5G Event to be convened under a Memorandum of Understanding between leading 5G associations from around the world, and the first to be hosted in our Hemisphere. The 5G New Horizons Wireless Symposium will bring an impressive lineup of 5G experts from all over the world, from the leading operators and vendors, government regulators and policy makers, professors of science and technology, and 5G associations. FCC Commissioner Rosenworcel will open the two-day international event.

Chris Pearson, President of the host association, 5G Americas commented. "We are living in a technology-enabled era where 5G services will touch the lives of every American citizen. It is an honor to have Commissioner Rosenworcel, who has been such a leader in making spectrum available for 5G, to open our wireless symposium with her keynote address to other global stakeholders."

The mobile wireless industry is at a pivotal moment in 5G development and deployment. The 5G New Horizons event is the first Global 5G Event hosted by 5G Americas, bringing together key innovators and policymakers to discuss the current progress and future of 5G globally, providing a platform for information sharing and collaboration for all participants.

The conference will provide information on 5G trials and deployments including presentations on 5G deployments in China, South Korea (The PyeongChang 5G Experience with Dr. Jongsik Lee, Vice President, 5G Infra R&D Lab, KT) and Japan (Preparing Tokyo for 5G with Mr. Takaharu Nakamura, Acting Chairman, Technical Committee, 5GMF and Fujitsu). The event showcases a lineup of over 50 distinguished speakers including but not limited to the following operators and government regulators from around the world:

The Honorable Jessica Rosenworcel, Commissioner, FCC

Don Stockdale, Chief, FCC Wireless Telecommunications Bureau

Karri Kuoppamaki, Vice President of Radio Network Technology Development and Strategy at T-Mobile USA

Dave Wolter, AVP Radio Technology & Strategy, AT&T Labs, Inc.

Dr. Ron Marquardt, VP of Technology, Sprint

Brian O'Shaughnessy, SVP & CTO, Converged Networks, Shaw Communications

Fengyi Yang, Vice President, China Telecom Technology Innovation Center

Akira Matsunaga, Acting Chairman, Technical Committee of 5GMF, KDDI

Dr Chih-Lin I, Chief Scientist, China Mobile

Dr. Yukihiko Okumura, Leader, 5G Trial Promotion Group of 5GMF, NTT DOCOMO

Zhiqin Wang, Vice President, China Academy of Information and Communication Technology

Prof. Dr. Mustafa Ergen, Chief Technology Advisor, TürkTelecom, Istanbul Technical University

Takehiro Nakamura, Acting Chairman, Strategy & Planning Committee of 5GMF, NTT DOCOMO

Dr Haesung Park, Sr. Manager ICT R&D Center, Network Technology R&D Center, Access Network Lab, SK Telecom

Dr. JongHwan Moon, 5G NW Strategy Team, LGU+

For a complete agenda and the list of Panels, Keynotes and additional Speakers at the Symposium, visit 5GNewHorizons.com.

Registration is open for the limited capacity 5th Global 5G Event co-located with both 5G North America and BCE at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas from May 16-17, 2018.

About the Global 5G Event

The Global 5G Event is where the world's leading 5G organizations discuss the latest research and development achievements and views on 5G technologies, spectrum, standardization, field trials, applications, the future roadmap and global collaboration. The series of events is based on a multi-lateral Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on building global consensus on 5G with the world's 5G promotion organizations: 5G Americas (Americas), the Fifth Generation Mobile Communications Promotion Forum (5GMF, Japan), 5G Forum (Republic of Korea), IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group (China), 5G Infrastructure Association (5G-IA, Europe) and Telebrasil – 5G Brazil Project (Brazil).

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas:

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization's mission is to advocate for and foster the advancement and full capabilities of LTE wireless technologies and their evolution to 5G, throughout the ecosystem's networks, services, applications and wirelessly connected devices in the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at www.5gamericas.org or Twitter @5GAmericas.

