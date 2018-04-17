Steadman Philippon Research Institute and USOC Partner For 2nd Annual Injury Prevention Symposium

Vail, Colorado, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) and the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) will convene today's leading researchers and medical practitioners for the 2nd Annual Injury Prevention Symposium, to be held May 3rd-5th at the Four Seasons Resort in Vail, Colorado. The announcement was made today by Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of The Steadman Clinic and SPRI.

"What makes this symposium so meaningful is that today's top researchers, physical therapists and physicians come together here in Vail to share their knowledge and experience to advance the injury prevention discussion," said Drawbaugh. "Attracting so many important voices also demonstrates the power of the partnership between SPRI and the United States Olympic Committee's Coalition for Prevention of Illness and Injury in Sport."

In addition to representatives from the USOC, The Steadman Clinic and SPRI, the prestigious lineup of speakers includes Dr. Carolyn Emery from the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary, Dr. Timothy Hewett from the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Jeff Kutcher from the Sports Neurology Clinic and Dr. Travis Maak from the University of Utah and Head Team Physician, Utah Jazz.

Julia Mancuso, the most decorated Olympic female American alpine skier, will deliver keynote remarks at the symposium dinner on May 4th. "Super-Jules", as she was known by her teammates, won four Olympic medals, including gold in the giant slalom at the 2006 Turin Winter Games. Today Julia remains active in both skiing and water sports while finding time to serve as a fitness guru, model, philanthropist and ambassador for a number of top brands. Her story is sure to inspire symposium attendees.

Dr. Bill Moreau, vice president of the sports medicine division of the United States Olympic Committee, added: "Partnering with the Steadman Philippon Research Institute for this event brings the importance of injury prevention to the forefront of sports medicine. The discussion among medical professionals and scientists presenting at this symposium could lead to important advancements in the prevention of injuries for anyone hoping to remain active through their lifetime."

Dr. Marc Philippon, co-chair of SPRI and managing partner of The Steadman Clinic, has long been committed to the study of injury prevention. Philippon defines the goal of the symposium as better recognizing sport-specific injuries and identifying possible areas for reduction and prevention of injuries.

"Our dedicated SPRI researchers strive daily to discover new ways to reduce injury and the need for long term rehabilitation. Injury prevention is the first step in that process," Philippon said. "We are thrilled to collaborate once again with the USOC to discover new approaches and more effective ways to prevent injury for the benefit of all athletes whether elite or amateur."

The target audience for the symposium is physicians and other healthcare providers engaged in the care of patients with sports-related injuries. Continuing medical education credits are available.

For more information and to register for the symposium, contact:

Katrin Laird Anderson - kanderson@thesteadmanclinic.com or

Lynda Sampson – lsampson@sprivail.org

Visit sprivail.org/events/injury-prevention-symposium

Confirmed Speakers Include:

Dr. Marc Philippon – Managing Partner, The Steadman Clinic/Co-Chair Steadman Philippon Research Institute

– Vice President, Sports Medicine Division – United States Olympic Committee Dr. Carolyn Emery - Postdoctoral Program Director, University of Calgary - Chair Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre

- Postdoctoral Program Director, University of Calgary - Chair Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre Dr. Chad Prusmack – Rocky Mountain Spine Clinic, Neurosurgical Consultant to Denver Broncos

– Rocky Mountain Spine Clinic, Neurosurgical Consultant to Denver Broncos Dr. Dustin Nabhan – Director of Clinical Research and Multidisciplinary Care, USOC

– Director of Clinical Research and Multidisciplinary Care, USOC Johann Windt – Sports Medicine Data Analyst, USOC

– Sports Medicine Data Analyst, USOC Dr. Amber Donaldson – DPT, Director of Sports Medicine Clinics, Olympic Training Center

– DPT, Director of Sports Medicine Clinics, Olympic Training Center Keenan Robinson – USA Swimming National Team High Performance Director

– USA Swimming National Team High Performance Director Dr. Jeff Kutcher – National Director, The Sports Neurology Clinic

– National Director, The Sports Neurology Clinic Dr. Dawn Comstock – Professor, Epidemiology, Colorado School of Public Health

– Professor, Epidemiology, Colorado School of Public Health Dr. Timothy Hewett - Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine Director of Biomechanics and Director of Sports Medicine Research

- Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine Director of Biomechanics and Director of Sports Medicine Research Shellie Pfohl - President and CEO of US Center for SafeSport

- President and CEO of US Center for SafeSport Dr. Travis Maak – Orthpaedic Surgeon, University of Utah and Head Team Physician, Utah Jazz

– Orthpaedic Surgeon, University of Utah and Head Team Physician, Utah Jazz Kyle Wilkens – Medical Director, US Ski and Snowboard Team

– Medical Director, US Ski and Snowboard Team Dr. Peter Millett – Sports Medicine Orthopaedic Surgeon, The Steadman Clinic

– Sports Medicine Orthopaedic Surgeon, The Steadman Clinic Dr. Robert LaPrade – Sports Medicine Orthopaedic Surgeon, The Steadman Clinic Dr. Johnny Huard – Chief Scientific Officer, Steadman Philippon Research Institute

– Sports Medicine Orthopaedic Surgeon, The Steadman Clinic – Chief Scientific Officer, Steadman Philippon Research Institute Dr. Tom R. Hackett - Sports Medicine Orthopaedic Surgeon, The Steadman Clinic

- Sports Medicine Orthopaedic Surgeon, The Steadman Clinic Dr. Don Corenman – Spine and Neck Surgeon, The Steadman Clinic

– Spine and Neck Surgeon, The Steadman Clinic Dr. C. Thomas Haytmanek, Jr . – Sports Medicine Orthopaedic Surgeon, The Steadman Clinic

– Sports Medicine Orthopaedic Surgeon, The Steadman Clinic Dr. Thos Evans – Interventional Pain Management Physician, The Steadman Clinic

– Interventional Pain Management Physician, The Steadman Clinic Dr. Chelsea Bahney – Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, UCSF School of Medicine

– Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, UCSF School of Medicine Dr. Scott Tashman – Director of Biomedical Engineering, Steadman Philippon Research Institute

– Director of Biomedical Engineering, Steadman Philippon Research Institute Grant Dornan – Director of the Center for Outcomes-Based Orthopaedic Research, Steadman Philippon Research Institute

– Director of the Center for Outcomes-Based Orthopaedic Research, Steadman Philippon Research Institute Karen Briggs – Director of Hip Research, Steadman Philippon Research Institute

– Director of Hip Research, Steadman Philippon Research Institute Dr. David Kuppersmith – Internal Medicine Physician, The Steadman Clinic

– Internal Medicine Physician, The Steadman Clinic Luke O'Brien – Physical Therapist, VP Therapy Operations, Howard Head Sports Medicine

– Physical Therapist, VP Therapy Operations, Howard Head Sports Medicine Lindsay Winninger – Physical Therapist, Owner, Sports Rehab Consulting

– Physical Therapist, Owner, Sports Rehab Consulting Nico Brown – Physical Therapist, VP Therapy Operations, Howard Head Sports Medicine

– Physical Therapist, VP Therapy Operations, Howard Head Sports Medicine Lauren Rust – Physical Therapist, Howard Head Sports Medicine

– Physical Therapist, Howard Head Sports Medicine Brandie Martin – Director of Athletic Training Fellowship Program, The Steadman Clinic

