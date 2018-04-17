SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Spearheads Discussions on SD-WAN Revenue Opportunities at Channel Partners Conference & Expo

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka®, the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced that it will lead SD-WAN discussions at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, NV, from April 17th – 20th, to help agents and VARs generate new revenue streams, by guiding their customers through the complex SD-WAN landscape.



Over 6,000 industry experts – agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators, and service providers – are expected at this year's Channel Partners Conference, to share ideas and drive discussion on the current events shaping the tech industry.

The SD-WAN market's growth has created new opportunities for enterprises, as well as agents, MSPs and VARs. As the leading independent global SD-WAN provider that is 100% channel focused, Aryaka will lead presentations, meetings, and discussions at the conference. These activities will be conducted in partnership with AVANT, Intelisys, Bridgepointe Technologies, 8x8, and other Aryaka partners, and will be focused on the massive SD-WAN revenue opportunity for agents and VARs.

"Aryaka is the number one choice for globally distributed enterprises evaluating SD-WAN for their digital transformation and WAN refresh needs," said Claudio Perugini, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at Aryaka. "Our Global Partner Program presents a huge opportunity for the channel community to generate new revenue streams as they can provide their global enterprise customers with a next-generation SD-WAN as-a-Service solution that is quick to deploy, affordable to use, simple to manage, and offers performance improvements for all on-premises, cloud, and SaaS applications."

Deployed by more than 800 global enterprises, Aryaka is the fastest growing SD-WAN solution in the market today. Aryaka was recently awarded a 5-Star rating by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2018 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel.

Additionally, Aryaka has been awarded the "2018 SD-WAN Leadership Award" from TMC and was named a market leader in the "FeaturedCustomers' 2018 SD-WAN Customer Success Report."

For more information about Aryaka's solutions for agents, integrators, MSPs, and VARs, stop by the Aryaka booth (#5035) at Channel Partners Conference & Expo.

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.

