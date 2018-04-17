Dime Community Bancshares to Host First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on April 26, 2018

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will conduct a conference call at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 26, 2018, following the release of the Company's earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. During the conference call, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth J. Mahon, will discuss the Company's first quarter financial performance. There will be a question and answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only), and archived for a period of one year, at https://services.choruscall.com/links/dcom180426.html.



Conference Call Details: Dial-in for Live Call: Domestic: 1-888-317-6016 International: 1-412-317-6016 Upon dialing in, request to be joined into Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. call with the conference operator. Dial-in for Replay: Domestic: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Availability: April 26 (7:30 p.m.) through May 3 (11:59 p.m.) Access Code: 10119608

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.40 billion in consolidated assets as of December 31, 2017 and is the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the "bank"). The bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has twenty-nine branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County and Suffolk County, New York. More information on the Company and the bank can be found on Dime's website at www.dime.com.

