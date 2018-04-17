Freeman Continues Growth with Acquisition of Info Salons Event Registration Company

DALLAS, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeman today announced it has acquired digital technology company Info Salons, a leading provider of registration and attendee database management solutions. The acquisition enables Freeman to integrate the trusted registration solution into its comprehensive event management offerings while also extending its global presence.



"We're always looking for ways to simplify the event and show planning processes for our clients; and investing in leading digital technologies enables us to provide the robust capabilities show organizers need to thrive in the ever-evolving events industry. This was the case with our recent Blueprint floor plan management solution launch, and it is the driving factor behind our acquisition of Info Salons," said Richard Maranville, chief digital officer at Freeman. "With the integration of Info Salons' digital tools into our event management offerings, we'll be better equipped to help our clients get the most out of their attendee data."

With the acquisition of Info Salons, Freeman is expanding its comprehensive event management offerings to help mitigate a pain point in the show planning process. The company will benefit from Info Salons' nearly 30 years of experience in the industry and its successful event technology solutions which aim to improve online and on-site registration processes and unlock valuable attendee data and sales leads for show organizers. Going forward, Info Salons applications and tools will be fully integrated into the digital solutions offered by Freeman.

"At Info Salons, we have always prided ourselves on delivering cutting-edge, personalized services to our organizer, exhibitor and attendee clients. In joining the Freeman family, we'll be able to better serve our customers and enter a new phase of growth," said Jo-Anne Kelleway, CEO, Info Salons Group. "Our core values of putting our customers and staff first directly align with Freeman's and makes this acquisition an ideal fit."

With Info Salons now a part of Freeman, customers around the globe will have access to the companies' full range of solutions. In particular, customers in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions that have worked closely with Info Salons in the past will now have access to even more Freeman digital event management tools. They will also be able to call on the company's more than 90-year history in the event and brand experience space to help them develop and deliver engaging experiences for their exhibitors and attendees.

"When we talk about providing unparalleled brand experiences, we're focused on helping meeting planners, event organizers and attendees. The less an organizer has to think about logistics, the more they can focus on creating exciting and engaging events for attendees," said Bob Priest-Heck, CEO of Freeman. "We continue to work with long-standing event technology and service providers around the globe to provide unparalleled services to and experiences for our clients. In welcoming Info Salons to the Freeman family, we are further bolstering our capabilities to best meet our clients' challenges."

To learn more about the acquisition and to see how it will benefit you in your show planning efforts, please visit http://www.infosalonsgroup.com/.

About Freeman

Freeman is the world's leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan, and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 4,500 employees, 500 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.freeman.com/.

