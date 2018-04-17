ATLANTA, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTrac, a logistics company specializing in delivery services in the Western United States, is one of the exhibitors for the sixth year at the Home Delivery World conference that is taking place from Wednesday, April 18th through Thursday, April 19th, 2018. Since the inception of the conference in 2013, Home Delivery World has been connecting retailers, etailers, grocers and solution providers to discuss trends and innovations for the entire delivery cycle.



OnTrac Vice President of Business Development Mark Magill



OnTrac Vice President Mark Magill to Present at Home Delivery World





OnTrac Vice President of Business Development Mark Magill will be discussing how to leverage regional carriers and logistics companies for an improved customer experience, speed of delivery, and reducing transportation costs during a panel at the conference. The panel takes place at 2:25pm on April 18, 2018 at the Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart and will be moderated by Bodybuilding.com Director of Global Transportation Greg Dahlstrom. Magill is a regular presenter at Home Delivery World who is passionate about sharing the benefits of a multi-company approach to create a cost-savings and faster delivery times for companies who ship within the West Coast.

"There are many advantages to using a multi-carrier approach for your shipping strategy," says Magill. "The number one benefit that continues to top the lists in research each year is the cost savings that regional carriers and logistics companies provide. The larger next-day delivery footprint, greater same day options and a more personal approach to customer service are a few of the added perks that come with the full package."

Magill began his career in the logistics and transportation industry over 25 years ago, starting out with SonicAir Courier now a division of UPS. He has been a regular contributor to Parcel Magazine and is a popular speaker at transportation conferences focusing on the regional small parcel industry. Magill was awarded the 2016 TMSA Sales Executive of the Year by the Transportation Marketing and Sales Association.

About OnTrac

OnTrac specializes in delivery services throughout the eight western area states, an area that is home to over 65 million people. OnTrac was founded in 1991, and has grown to become a top choice for e-commerce and companies looking to speed up parcel distribution without the cost of express shipping. In 2014, OnTrac launched DirectPost, and became the first regional logistics company to offer a USPS Package Consolidation Service. OnTrac is a SmartWay Transport Partner, a USPS Workshare Partner, and is integrated with over thirty different multi-carrier software providers. OnTrac is comprised of three divisions based on service offerings; overnight, messenger, and international. For more information on overnight services, call 800.334.5000 or visit ontrac.com. For more information on messenger services, call 888.334.5001 or visit ontracmessenger.com. For more information on international services, call 800.628.4868 or visit ontracinternational.com.

Katrina Fox

OnTrac

602-333-4579

kfox@ontrac.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c1239108-d610-4846-a7fb-f5d360353871

http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/74b69304-52cb-4653-9112-2b21ffb06d21