Uniserve announces additional changes to Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V:USS) is pleased to announce that Mr. Daniel Frydenlund has agreed to join its Board of Directors as an independent Director of the Company.



Mr. Hashim Mitha, who has served on the Board for over four years and was critical in the Company's prior restructuring, will be resigning as a Director, but will remain as the President and Chief Operating Officer. The Company thanks Mr. Mitha for his services on the Board.

Mr. Frydenlund who is the Chairman and CEO of StageFund, a private equity firm, has led seed stage investing through IPO's as a financial and operating executive for over 25 years, having raised debt and equity capital exceeding $1 Billion. Mr. Frydenlund lived in Europe for many years after first working abroad in South America in 1995 and building what later became assets of Nextel International.

He has operating experience in the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America and is comfortable working with all levels of management, investors and political advisors in developing countries.

One of Mr. Frydenlund's many experiences was as SVP and Chief Financial Officer of Hostmark LTD, London England, a Sturm Group Portfolio Company. It was Europe's largest Data Center operator at the time, and Mr. Frydenlund was brought in by The Sturm Group to drive change, restructure and exit. He managed the restructuring and sale to WorldPort Communications based in Dublin, Ireland in less than 13 months.

He graduated from The University of Rhode Island, with a BS in Accounting and Finance.

About Uniserve

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in existence for 30 years, combining voice, data and media all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact in Canada, spread across 13,000 customers serving the Residential / Small Office / Home office and Enterprise markets. The Company resells diverse metropolitan networks across Canada from the incumbents, and provides a rich service of enhancements, with a mixed product portfolio wrapped around connectivity.

