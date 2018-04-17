Global Construction Glass Market Will Reach USD 138.3 Billion by 2023: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Construction Glass Market by Type (Insulated glaze units, Glass wool, Glass blocks, Toughened glass, Tinted glass, Chromatic glass, Extra clean glass, Laminated glass, Shatterproof glass, Float glass) by Structure (Roof, Partitions & walls, Staircase, Beams, Floors) by Manufacturing Process (Float, Rolled/Sheet) By Chemical Composition (Soda-lime, Potash-lime, Potash-lead) for Residential and Non-residential applications by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2023''. According to the report, global construction glass market was valued at around USD 91.7 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD 138.3 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 7.0% between 2017 and 2023.

The glass contains certain components that are present in minor quantities to achieve desired properties such as color, heat resistance, abrasion resistance, and strength. Properties of glass can even be adjusted by regulating the temperature of glass melting furnace during its manufacturing. Common glasses are soda lime glass that has applications for producing bottles and windows. Other forms of glasses include metallic glasses, halide, phosphate, lead, borate, aluminosilicate, and borosilicate.

Construction glass is characterized by numerous chemical and physical properties that include molding flexibility, chemical resistance, and electric resistance. It remains unaffected to climatic changes that have increased its usage in residential buildings. Rising adoption of energy saving construction materials coupled with advanced infrastructural projects in developing regions has augmented construction glass market growth. Additionally, the glass increases natural light influx in buildings that suffice energy efficient temperature management. Low emissivity of glass helps advanced glazing solution that curtails the need for cooling and heating of buildings. This resulted in reduced carbon emissions and energy consumptions, that has bolster construction glass market. However, high raw material costs and economic downturn of certain countries can restrain the product demand in the forecast period.

The glass is a cost-effective and attractive alternative for conventional building materials including wood, polycarbonate, and bricks. Further, environmental sustainability, safety, and security are other basic factors projected to foster construction glass market till 2023. Trending usage of natural environmental factors for making interiors in commercial buildings is luring architects for applications of glass. This is accomplished by using glazed areas in facades and roofs, wherein glass is used as prime building structural component.

Global construction glass market is segmented on the basis of the region as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. U.S. construction cost has increased by 3% in 2017 and is expected to increase by the same rate in 2018. Escalating construction cost will lure the architects to use alternative cost-effective building materials such as high-tech glass technologies. The overall construction industry is projected to grow by 5% in 2018, with public and educational buildings thriving by 6% and non-residential sector by 4%. Positive construction scenario in the U.S. will support the growth of the region during the forecast period.

Europe construction measure's growth has reached to its highest level from 2006. These European norms are regulating greenhouse and carbon emissions, thus increasing the need for energy efficient building materials such as glass. Further, in 2017, construction demand has increased in all the 19 member countries of Europe. It happened the first time after the reunification of Germany and a similar scenario is expected for 2018. Construction output has increased by 9% between 2014 to 2017 and is estimated to register 6% growth by 2020. The robust economic growth of the region has positively influenced public finances, corporate profits and household incomes that have resulted in favorable construction demand. Further, investment backlog in infrastructure sector from financial crisis period, internal migration flows, and low-interest rates are supporting the growth of the industry.

Economic Transformation Program (ETP) will increase infrastructural spending in Malaysia till 2020; this has lured FDI in the Asia Pacific. Further, many foreign investors have introduced technology-driven projects, that has increased requirement of high-performance building materials. Low-cost labors and opportunities in middle-class housing have posed the Asia Pacific as a lucrative region for foreign investments. Shifting focus of manufacturers towards advanced technologies complying with building and regulatory standards will enhance the usage of construction glass during the forecast period.

Lower oil prices in Oman have decreased foreign investments in the sector of education, health, logistics, and tourism. Construction work of existing oil & gas projects is not hampered but future exploration in the sector is limited. Infrastructural projects in Doha are developing to achieve the target associated with 2022 world cup. In 2016, construction value in UAE was decreased by one third as that of 2015. The Middle East & Africa will witness a sluggish growth over the forecast timeframe owing to all these factors.

Global construction glass market is served by numerous medium, small and big size players. Prominent strategies being adopted by manufacturers include product expansion, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches etc. Significant producers in the industry include Saint-Gobain S.A., PPG Industries, Guardian Industries and Asahi Glass. Other noticeable manufacturers are Sisecam Group, Schott AG, China Glass Holdings Limited, Central Glass Co., Ltd, and Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

The report segments global Construction Glass Market as follows:

Construction Glass Market: Type Segment Analysis

Insulated glaze units

Glass wool

Glass blocks

Toughened glass

Tinted glass

Chromatic glass

Extra clean glass

Laminated glass

Shatterproof glass

Float glass

Construction Glass Market: Structure Segment Analysis

Roof

Partitions & walls

Staircase

Beams

Floors

Construction Glass Market: Manufacturing Process Segment Analysis

Float

Rolled/sheet

Construction Glass Market: Chemical Composition Segment Analysis

Soda-lime

Potash-lime

Potash-lead

Construction Glass Market: Application Segment Analysis

Residential

Non-residential

Construction Glass Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK France Germany

Asia Pacific

China Japan India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

