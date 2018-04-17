EVIO Inc. Announces Appointment of David Kane as Chief Financial Officer

BEND, Ore., April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVIO Inc. ("EVIO" or "the Company") (OTCQB:EVIO), a leading provider of cannabis testing and scientific research for the regulated cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Kane as its new chief financial officer.



Prior to joining EVIO, Kane served as the chief financial officer of several private, micro-cap and small-cap companies, including one of the largest cannabis cultivator and retailers with operations in Nevada and Arizona. Kane is also a certified public accountant.

In his role as chief financial officer, Kane will be responsible for overseeing all the financial operations of EVIO, including financial planning and analysis, internal controls, accounting and financial reporting. Kane will report directly to Chief Executive Officer William Waldrop and oversee the shared services organizations.

Waldrop, EVIO's co-founder and CEO stated, "We are excited about David joining the EVIO team. His experience with multi-state growth companies, the cannabis industry, and the public markets provides a unique combination of experience and will help drive the future of EVIO. His experience with the cannabis industry will be especially relevant as EVIO executes its growth plan with purchasing and deploying new cannabis testing labs across North America."

Kane stated, "EVIO is uniquely positioned to be a leader in cannabis testing. The team that EVIO has formed is impressive. I am excited to be part of a leading company on the forefront of the evolving cannabis industry. As our customers turn to EVIO, I am excited to provide our team the infrastructure they need to be a best-in-class testing laboratory."

Kane has a degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and lives in Henderson, Nevada, with his wife and two children.

Kane replaces Christian Carnell, EVIO's interim CFO, who will remain with EVIO as a consultant and help facilitate a smooth transition.

"I want to thank Christian for his guidance and contributions for the past few years," said Waldrop.

About EVIO, Inc.



EVIO, Inc. is a leading provider of cannabis testing and scientific research for the regulated cannabis industry. The Company's EVIO Labs division operating coast-to-coast provides state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply. EVIO is on track to operate 18 of its state-of-the-art testing facilities by 2018. The Company is based in Bend, Oregon.

For more information, visit www.eviolabs.com.

