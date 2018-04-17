Voip-Pal.com Inc. Receives New Patent As it Awaits Decision of the PTAB

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. ("Voip-Pal", "Company") (OTCQB:VPLM) is pleased to announce that it was issued U.S. Patent No. 9,948,549 today.



Following today's issuance, Voip-Pal now owns seventeen issued U.S. patents and three allowed U.S. patent applications.

The Company's litigation against Apple and several other companies has asserted only two patents—namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 8,542,815 and 9,179,005 (also referred to as the ‘815 and ‘005 patents). On November 20, 2017, the Patent Trial and Appeals Board (PTAB) issued their Final Written Decisions, upholding the validity of the ‘815 and ‘005 patents, which had been challenged by Apple in their inter partes review (IPR) petitions. Apple subsequently filed post-judgment motions in the IPR proceedings seeking invalidation of the ‘815 and ‘005 patents or a new trial in the alternative, as a sanction against Voip-Pal.

Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal stated, "We are still awaiting the PTAB's decision on this matter. It is our firm belief that Apple's sanctions request will be denied as meritless, after which Voip-Pal can resume its patent lawsuits."

About Voip-Pal.com Inc.

Voip-Pal.Com, Inc. ("Voip-Pal") is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB:VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol ("VoIP") technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

