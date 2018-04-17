Dr. Frederick Barber Appointed CEO of Market Research Firm response:now

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- response:now, a leader in providing AI-driven automated market research, has named Dr. Frederick Barber as its new CEO.



In less than six months as response:now's Managing Director of North America, Dr. Barber will take over as chief executive of the Dallas- and Prague-based organization, responsible for global strategy, market development, and client success.

"I am excited to take the helm for a company that has developed amazing technology that will fundamentally change the dynamics of the market research industry," said Dr. Barber. "Expanding to the US from Europe in such a short time is no small feat, and our expertise in market research, software development, and AI, positions us to be a leader in this space for years to come."

Beyond his focus on bolstering response:now's client support presence in the US, he will oversee the company's three-pronged strategy of providing full service market research, self-service products which require minimum client-side input, and full AI platform access for market research professionals, agencies, and enterprise corporations.

In addition, Dr. Barber will focus on investor relations, while also becoming a response:now investor himself.

Ex-CEO and response:now co-founder, Rene Henc, will remain with the company as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and remains a key part of the company's leadership team. His focus will shift to strategic technology and product advancements, the development of market research as a service, and enterprise partnerships. Rene will lead the team in Prague and will oversee operations in Europe.

About Dr. Frederick Barber

Prior to joining response:now in October 2017, Dr. Barber served as Chief Analytics Officer for MXM, a leading content marketing agency. He's worked with leading brands in the automotive, CPG, retail, financial services, and a host of other industries, served on Client Advisory Boards for SPSS and Experian, and is a recognized expert in market segmentation and enterprise predictive analytics. He holds a BA magna cum laude from Cornell, an MA in Demography from Georgetown, and a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University.

About response:now

With offices in Dallas, San Francisco, and Prague, response:now provides AI-powered market research for organizations of all sizes. For more on exactly what we do and how we do it, check out responsenow.io.

