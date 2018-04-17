Allecra Therapeutics to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases

LÖRRACH, Germany and SAINT LOUIS, France, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allecra Therapeutics (Private), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat life-threatening multidrug-resistant (MDR) infections, today announced six upcoming presentations at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), taking place April 21-24 in Madrid, Spain at the IFEMA-Feria de Madrid. The Company and its collaborators will deliver presentations containing information about the Company's lead drug, AAI101, an extended-spectrum β‑lactamase inhibitor, in combination with cefepime. The combination of AAI101 with cefepime is in clinical development for treatment of complicated urinary tract infections, including acute pyelonephritis, by MDR Gram-negative bacteria.



"We are excited to share data from six posters at ECCMID this year. Each of these presentations adds to the growing body of evidence in favour of cefepime/AAI101 to treat certain kinds of Gram-negative bacterial resistance. Allecra's cefepime/AAI101 development program targets resistance frequently encountered with Gram-negative hospital pathogens which often harbor extended-spectrum β‑lactamases (ESBLs)," said Nicholas Benedict Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Allecra Therapeutics. "These presentations represent our ongoing commitment to make Allecra's data accessible to practicing physicians."

Details for the poster presentations at ECCMID 2018 are as follows:

Presentation title: Activity of the novel extended-spectrum β-lactamase inhibitor AAI101 in combination with cefepime against Enterobacteriaceae collected from US and European hospitals during 2014/2015.

Date and time: April 24, 2018 12:30-13:30 CET

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Presentation number: P2415

Lead author: Ian Morrissey

Session information: Beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combinations: in vitro and in vivo data

Presentation title: Activity of a novel extended-spectrum β-lactamase inhibitor, AAI101, combined with cefepime against β-lactamase-producing Enterobacteriaceae in a neutropenic murine pneumonia model.

Date and time: April 24, 2018 12:30-13:30 CET

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Presentation number: P2418

Lead author: Peter Warn

Session information: Beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combinations: in vitro and in vivo data

Presentation title: In vitro activities of AAI101, a novel extended-spectrum β-lactamase inhibitor, and tazobactam, in combination with cefepime, against extended-spectrum β-lactamase producing Klebsiella pneumoniae clinical isolates.

Date and time: April 24, 2018 12:30-13:30 CET

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Presentation number: P2423

Lead author: Ian Morrissey

Session information: Beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combinations: in vitro and in vivo data

Presentation title: Activity of a novel extended-spectrum β-lactamase inhibitor, AAI101, combined with cefepime against β-lactamase-producing Enterobacteriaceae in a murine septicemia model.

Date and time: April 24, 2018 12:30-13:30 CET

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Presentation number: P2424

Lead author: Cédric Jacqueline

Session information: Beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combinations: in vitro and in vivo data

Presentation title: Cefepime-AAI101 and cefepime MIC quality-control ranges using a CLSI M23-A4 multi-laboratory study design.

Date and time: April 24, 2018 12:30-13:30 CET

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Presentation number: P2492

Lead author: Michael Huband

Session information: Various aspects of antimicrobial susceptibility testing

Presentation title: Disk content assessment and proposed breakpoint interpretive criteria for cefepime in combination with AAI101.

Date and time: April 21, 2018 15:30-16:30 CET

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Presentation number: P0157

Lead author: Michael Huband

Session information: Antimicrobial susceptibility testing by disk diffusion

These abstracts can be accessed through the ECCMID Website. Following the meeting, the posters will be available on the company website.

About Allecra Therapeutics

Allecra Therapeutics, established in 2013, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to development of novel treatments to combat multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections. Allecra's lead product, AAI101, a novel extended-spectrum β-lactamase inhibitor, used in combination with cefepime, a well-established 4th-generation cephalosporin, is designed to overcome resistance of typical Gram-negative hospital pathogens harboring extended-spectrum β-lactamases (ESBLs). Cefepime/AAI101 is being developed for use in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI), and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia/ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP). Cefepime/AAI101 holds Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) status and has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.

Allecra has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections in hospitalized patients.

Allecra's mission is to contribute towards the global effort to combat antibiotic resistance by developing new therapeutic modalities to overcome emergent resistance mechanisms, thereby saving lives of patients whose infections may otherwise be treated inadequately.

Allecra is supported by existing investors Forbion, Delos Capital, Andera Partners, formerly EdRIP, Xeraya Capital, EMBL Ventures, BioMed Partners, and Nicholas Benedict. Allecra's wholly-owned French subsidiary is a beneficiary of financial support from the French public bank Bpifrance and from the Région Alsace.

For more information on Allecra please visit www.allecra.com or email info@allecra.com.