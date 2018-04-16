Tascent partners with Asia's leading security organization to power next generation applications with biometrics

LOS GATOS, Calif., April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tascent Inc., the industry leader in intuitive biometrics, has entered into a strategic partnership with Certis Group, the leader in physical, IT, and data security services in Singapore and throughout Asia. Together the companies will deliver biometric identity solutions packaged "as-a-Service" providing benefits such as lower cost of ownership, scalability to meet varying business needs, and access to strong identity for businesses of all sizes.



Certis Group's new offering, Certis Identity Solutions powered by Tascent, will provide organizations with tailored identity solutions utilizing biometric enrollment, matching, and identification. Certis Identity Solutions delivers a convenient way for Certis Group customers to deploy biometrics identity in a broad range of applications – such as enterprise access control, payments, hospitality, and large events.

"Biometric identification brings many benefits beyond enhanced security," said Alastair Partington, Founder and Co-CEO of Tascent. "By enhancing traditional identity solutions with biometrics, we can help Certis Group deliver unprecedented convenience, automation, and personalization across next-generation applications — making lives simpler and easier."

Tascent will power Certis Identity Solutions with a complete biometrics ecosystem consisting of Tascent Enterprise Suite, its comprehensive, open-architecture biometrics software, and multimodal biometric capture devices, such as InSight One and Tascent Mobile. Tascent's solutions will enable Certis Group to produce identity systems tailored to their customers' needs.

"We're excited to partner with Tascent to create secure, scalable and flexible identity services," said Joseph Tan, Senior Managing Director and Head of Technology Services. "As a market leader, we're constantly anticipating our customers' needs and innovating to create world-class solutions – Tascent is helping us do just that. With Tascent's advanced biometrics solutions, we'll be able to expand our range of applications and deliver transformative customer experiences."

About Tascent

Tascent harnesses the power of biometrics to enable the frictionless flow of people and transactions in a connected world. We focus on creating intuitive hardware, software, and services, providing comprehensive capabilities for tailored identity solutions. Through partnerships, we deliver the strength of trusted identity to positively impact travel, financial services, ticketing and events, workplace access, government services, and humanitarian efforts.

While many biometric companies offer single-modality products that are complex and unintuitive, Tascent makes it easy for our partners to integrate and deploy robust, approachable, and multimodal biometric identity systems. Today, our biometric solutions serve tens of millions of people each year in some of the most challenging environments. We strive to innovate and create products that address unmet needs for critical-yet-routine identity processes, making lives simpler and easier.

Based in Silicon Valley, CA, Tascent supports customers and partners globally through our offices in Washington DC, Dubai, London, and Singapore. www.tascent.com

About Certis Group

Certis Group is Singapore's leading security organization, offering a comprehensive range of security services from Auxiliary Police to a "one-stop solution" for a full range of physical, IT and data security services. Certis Group continues to develop leading-edge security solutions by putting professionalism, reliability, and integrity as its service beacon. With its strong philosophy of service excellence, Certis Group is the trusted name in security for security solutions that are practical, efficient, and affordable. Certis Group has established footprints in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates. www.certissecurity.com

