GoldQuest: Injunction Against the Company in the Dominican Republic Has No Effect on Activities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV:GQC) (FRANKFURT:M1W) (BERLIN:M1W) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") reports that it has received the written decision of the Penal Chamber of the First Instance Court of the Judicial District of San Juan de la Maguana (the "Court") in response to a Constitutional Injunction "Remedy" filed by a local Dominican group against GoldQuest Dominicana SRL, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary. Upon review of the written decision, Luis Pellerano of Pellerano & Herrera, the Company's legal counsel in the Dominican Republic, stated "The judgment simply restates the existing legal requirements under present Mining Law 146 and hence has no effect on the operations of the Company or its plans going forward. The judgment only requires the Company to obtain the required permits to move into the exploitation phase, which was already the case."



The injunction is limited to the Exploitation Permit Application for the Romero Concession ("Romero") and does not relate to the Company's exploration licenses.

At Romero, the Company effectively ceased operations in November 2015 at the time of its application for a mining exploitation concession, as under Mining Law 146 (the "Mining Law") no work can be carried out on Romero until an Exploitation License has been granted by the Ministry of Energy and Mines. Further detailed studies on Romero will only be carried out by the Company once Terms-of-Reference for a thorough Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") have been issued by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, a process that can only begin with the issuance of the Exploitation License. No substantial development activities can begin until the Company has completed the ESIA, and subsequently received an Environmental License to operate an industrial operation.

"On 22nd January 2018, the Minister of Energy and Mines announced that the Company had fully complied with every requirement for an Exploitation License under the Mining Law. The Minister sent this application to the Office of the President for ratification, which the Company eagerly awaits," commented Bill Fisher, Gold Quest's CEO. "All activities by GoldQuest will be carried out under the Mining Law, maintaining international standards and safeguards."

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX-V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W.

