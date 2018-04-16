REVA to Present Full Two-Year FANTOM II Data at EuroPCR

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REVA Medical, Inc. (ASX:RVA) ("REVA" or the "Company"), a leader in bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications, announced that it will be presenting two-year data from its FANTOM II clinical study at the EuroPCR Conference to be held in Paris, France at the Palais des Congres from May 22, 2018 through May 25, 2018. Data will be presented in a symposium to be held on May 23, 2018 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. in Room 252B and a moderated e-poster presentation on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in the Posters Lab. REVA will also be hosting a booth on Level 2, M4 where physicians can learn more about Fantom and Fantom Encore.



The Company previously reported interim two-year results on 125 patients from FANTOM II demonstrating a low 5.6% rate of Major Adverse Cardiac Events. The PCR presentations will report clinical results from the full 240-patient cohort in FANTOM II as well as optical coherence tomography ("OCT") intravascular imaging results at two years.

"We are very excited to present our full two-year dataset from the FANTOM II clinical study at EuroPCR, one of the largest cardiovascular medicine conferences of the year," said Reggie Groves, CEO, REVA Medical. "Physician interest in bioresorbable scaffolds and Fantom, specifically, continues to grow. We look forward to speaking with physicians at the conference about the positive impact that Fantom and Fantom Encore can have on patients. We believe that our product is positioned to be the leader in the bioresorbable market and expect to see commercial activity continue to increase as we present additional clinical data and ramp-up our post market trial, which is expected to begin in May."

About Fantom and Fantom Encore

Fantom and Fantom Encore are sirolimus-eluting bioresorbable scaffolds developed as an alternative to metallic stents for the treatment of coronary artery disease. Scaffolds provide restoration of blood flow, support the artery through the healing process, and then disappear (or "resorb") from the body over a period of time. This resorption is intended to allow the return of natural movement and function of the artery. Fantom and Fantom Encore are the only bioresorbable scaffolds made from Tyrocore, REVA's proprietary tyrosine-derived polymer designed specifically for vascular scaffold applications. Tyrocore is inherently radiopaque, making Fantom and Fantom Encore the first and only bioresorbable scaffolds that are visible under fluoroscopy. Fantom and Fantom Encore are designed with thin struts while maintaining strength and with distinct ease-of-use features such as expansion with one continuous inflation.

About REVA Medical

REVA Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications. The Company's lead products are the Fantom and Fantom Encore bioresorbable vascular scaffolds for the treatment of coronary artery disease. REVA is located in San Diego, California, USA and employs over 50 people in the U.S. and Europe.

