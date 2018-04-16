The Honourable Lawrence Cannon Joins LiveWell Foods Canada's Board of Directors

OTTAWA, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIVEWELL FOODS CANADA Inc. ("LW", "LiveWell Foods" or the "Company") welcomes the Honourable Lawrence Cannon to its Board of Directors.



Significant support for an ambitious project

After receiving support from the City of Ottawa last February for the conversion of its existing 540,000 square foot greenhouse in the Metcalfe area into a cannabis production site, the company, continues solidifying the foundation of its development to become one of the largest greenhouse facilities for cannabis production in the world. This goal is also expressed in the establishment of a world-class research and innovation center in Litchfield, Quebec, for cannabis and hemp cultivation and processing.

The arrival of Lawrence Cannon as a member of the Board of Directors is further evidence of the project's quality. "It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Mr. Cannon to our Board of Directors," said Timothy J. McCunn, Co-Founder and Chairman at LiveWell. "His extensive international experience, as well as his knowledge of the functioning of our democratic institutions will undoubtedly be important assets for the company."



Lawrence Cannon: a prestigious career

The Honourable Lawrence Cannon began his political career in 1985 at the National Assembly of Quebec as Member of Parliament for La Peltrie, a constituency he represented until 1994. He held the position of Minister of Communications from 1990 to 1994 after being successively appointed Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of External Trade and Technological Development (1985-1988), Minister of Tourism (1988-1989), Deputy House Leader and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (1989-1990). Then onto the federal scene, as Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communities as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, a position he held until spring 2011. Mr. Cannon was Canada's ambassador to France from 2012 to 2017.

About LiveWell

LiveWell Foods Canada Inc. (Ottawa, Canada) is dedicated to the highest quality standards in delivering cannabis and hemp products. Together with its strategic partner, Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) and Canopy Rivers Corporation, LiveWell is retrofitting an existing 540,000 square foot greenhouse facility in Ottawa, Ontario. LiveWell is also constructing a state of the art Global Innovation Centre complete with a Cannabis and Hemp Research & Processing facility and 1 million square foot grow, in Litchfield, Pontiac County, Quebec. Upon completion, the combined will measure 1,540,000 square feet of greenhouse capacity, all built to an unparalleled level of quality assurance, procedures, and testing. The company has established partnerships with leading sector names, with interests and operations abroad. LiveWell also distributes retail and bulk hemp products under the O-Hemp brand and plans to distribute cannabis edibles and infused products.

For more information visit www.livewellfoods.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,



LIVEWELL FOODS CANADA INC.

David Rendimonti

President

