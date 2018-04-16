Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rubicon Project to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 3, 2018

Globe Newswire  
April 16, 2018 6:30pm   Comments
Share:

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI), the Global Exchange for advertising, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 after the market close on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Live conference call  
Toll free number: (844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number: (412) 902-6511 (for international callers)
Passcode: Ask to join the Rubicon Project conference call
Simultaneous audio webcast http://investor.rubiconproject.com, under "Events and Presentations"
 
Conference call replay  
Toll Free number: (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number: (412) 317-0088 (for international callers)
Passcode: 10119559
Webcast link: http://investor.rubiconproject.com, under "Events and Presentations"
   

About Rubicon Project

Founded in 2007, Rubicon Project is one of the world's largest advertising exchanges. The company helps websites and apps thrive by giving them tools and expertise to sell ads easily and safely. In addition, the world's leading agencies and brands rely on Rubicon Project's technology to execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Rubicon Project is an independent, publicly traded company (NYSE:RUBI) headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Contacts
For Rubicon Project

Investor Relations:
Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003
nkormeluk@rubiconproject.com

or

Media Relations:
Eric Bonach, 310-207-0272
Press@rubiconproject.com

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.