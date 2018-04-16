Quantenna to Release First Quarter of 2018 Financial Results on April 30, 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA), the global leader and innovator of leading-edge performance Wi-Fi solutions, will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 after the close of the market on Monday, April 30, 2018. A conference call and live webcast will follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Date:

Time:

Dial in:

Call ID:

April 30, 2018

2:00 p.m PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

US toll free: 1-877-239-5585 / International: 661-378-9806

4674009

A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archive for replay will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of Quantenna's website at http://ir.quantenna.com/.



About Quantenna

Quantenna (NASDAQ:QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect consumer's Wi-Fi experience by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon to system and software, to provide Wi-Fi network solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.

Investor Contact: Vernon Essi, Jr. Director of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance 669-209-5647 vessi@quantenna.com