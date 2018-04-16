NEP Group Acquires NZ Live

SYDNEY, Australia, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group, the worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, announced today its acquisition of New Zealand's NZ Live, an Auckland-based, independent playout, outside broadcast and studio provider. The acquisition provides NEP entry into the New Zealand broadcasting market and strengthens its position as an industry leader in broadcast services, live events and media solutions.



NZ Live's operation provides 24/7 multi-channel playout, outside broadcasting and studio production services to several clients throughout the region, operating four television studios and two outside broadcast mobile units. NZ Live will be rebranded as NEP and work closely with the company's NEP Australia division.



"We are excited to bring the wealth of knowledge of NZ Live's leadership team and the company's talented staff into the NEP Worldwide Network," said Soames Treffry, President of NEP Australia. "This acquisition gives us ready access to the entire New Zealand broadcasting market and an opportunity to work directly with New Zealand's broadcasters and national sporting organisations. The NZ Live operations centre, outside broadcasting vehicles, studios and playout facilities are simply fantastic."



NZ Live's current owners—Ray Standidge, Tony Parton and Roger Randle—will stay on as part of the business for two years, while Oliver Pitkin continues in his role as GM reporting to Soames Treffry, President of NEP Australia.



"The television and media industry is changing rapidly, especially in the areas of live production, remote capture and delivery of sporting, news and entertainment events across multiple platforms," said Ray Standidge, Director, NZ Live. "New Zealand has historically been its own market with distinct ways of doing business. As part of NEP, we enhance our local know-how with immediate access to the latest international sports broadcasting trends and distribution models. That means we'll provide clients with a much broader array of services from the world's industry leader.



"NEP has the vision, experience and resources to deliver world-class, live sports and programming to any New Zealand sporting organisation, broadcaster or rights holder," he adds. "It's a great business and good cultural fit for everyone."



About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, premium playout, post production and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP's 3,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in over 85 countries on all seven continents.



NEP is headquartered in the United States and has offices in 23 countries.



About NEP Australia

NEP is Australia's largest and most experienced outside broadcast and studio facilities company,providing broadcast infrastructure for major sport and studio productions across the country andinternationally. NEP facilitates more than 2,000 hours of Australian broadcast television eachyear, including live sport (NRL, AFL, Cricket, MotoGP, Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix), popularseries and drama (My Kitchen Rules, The Voice, Family Feud, The Chase, Australian NinjaWarrior) and live entertainment and event programs (Dancing with the Stars, The Footy Showand the annual Logie awards). The company is also internationally recognised for its technicalexpertise in host broadcasting and major events, managing complex projects including the 2018Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, 2014 G20 Leaders' Summit, and 2014 GlasgowCommonwealth Games.



NEP Australia is wholly owned by NEP Group Inc. More information is available at https://www.nepgroup.com.au/.



About NZ Live

NZ Live Ltd is New Zealand's most technologically advanced independent broadcast services company. Established to provide world class, full HD broadcast and production services to a wide array of New Zealand, Australian and International clients, we are dedicated to helping our clients succeed. Company details can be found at http://nzlivetv.co.nz/.



