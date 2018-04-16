ATN Sets Date to Report First Quarter 2018 Results

BEVERLY, Mass., April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced today that it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET).



In addition, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results at 9:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Dial-in and online information for the conference call is as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018 Call Time: 9:30 a.m. (ET) Call Dial-in: (877) 734-4582 (US/Canada) (678) 905-9376 (International) Conference ID: 1079571 Online info: http://ir.atni.com

Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available at ir.atni.com beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, provides telecommunications services to rural, niche and other under-served markets and geographies in the United States, Bermuda and the Caribbean and owns and operates solar power systems in various locations in the United States and India. Through our operating subsidiaries, we (i) provide both wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of mobile wireless solutions, high speed internet services, video services and local exchange services, (ii) provide distributed solar electric power to corporate and municipal customers and (iii) are the owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.