Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host First Quarter 2018 Conference Call on May 8

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing first quarter 2018 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Monday, May 7, 2018. A conference call to discuss first quarter 2018 results is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.



The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekLogistics.com and clicking on the webcasts section of the website. The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available through August 8, 2018. The replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 with the conference ID number 5745908.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:DK) ("Delek US") first quarter 2018 earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 and review Delek US' earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

