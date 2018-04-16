The Foundation School for Autism Celebrates Current and Former Students at Homecoming

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Close to 100 parents and students who have walked the halls of The Foundation School for Autism gathered for the school's first ever homecoming celebration. Current and former students joined together on April 15 at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio to recognize the school's eight years of specialized service to children with autism.

"It was wonderful to see so many of our former students interacting with the young ones who are just becoming aware of their capabilities and seeing a bright future for themselves," says The Foundation School for Autism Campus Director Rheatha Miller. "We are honored to have served close to 150 children and for the parents to come back and tell us that we made a difference in their child's life is the greatest reward ever."

April is Autism Awareness Month and the perfect opportunity to encourage autism acceptance and to draw attention to the tens of thousands facing an autism diagnosis each year.

The Foundation School for Autism, a ReponsiveEd School is a tuition-free, public charter school in San Antonio that has served children ages 3-7 since its opening in 2010. Morgan's Wonderland is a theme park designed for all ages and abilities, featuring rides, playgrounds and more than 25 attractions.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 75 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd's mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based, personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

Billy Rudolph Responsive Education Solutions 972-316-3663 x379 brudolph@responsiveed.com