Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date

WILMERDING, Pa., April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) said it will report 2018 first quarter results before the U.S. financial markets open on Tuesday, April 24. The company will conduct a conference call to discuss those results with analysts and investors at 10 a.m. the same day. To listen to the call via webcast, please go to www.wabtec.com and click on the "Investors" and "Webcasts" tabs of the site. An audio replay of the call will also be available by calling 412-317-0088 (passcode: 466#).



Wabtec Corporation (www.wabtec.com) is a leading global provider of equipment, systems and value-added services for transit and freight rail. Through its subsidiaries, the company manufactures a range of products for locomotives, freight cars and passenger transit vehicles. The company also builds new switcher and commuter locomotives, and provides aftermarket services. The company has facilities located throughout the world.

