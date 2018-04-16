Cardtronics Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

HOUSTON, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM), the world's largest ATM owner / operator, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. CDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss the company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. These results are expected to be released after the close of the financial markets that day.



To access the call, please call the conference call operator at (877) 303-9205 or the alternate dial-in at (760) 536-5226, 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, and request to be connected to the "Cardtronics First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call." Additionally, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online through the investor relations section of Cardtronics' website at http://www.cardtronics.com.

A digital replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 10, 2018, and can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering 4096764 for the conference ID.

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Making ATM cash access convenient where people shop, work, and live, Cardtronics is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs, and the customers they share. Cardtronics provides services to over 230,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Whether Cardtronics is driving foot traffic for top retailers, enhancing ATM brand presence for card issuers, or expanding card holders' surcharge-free cash access, Cardtronics is convenient access to cash, when and where consumers need it. Cardtronics is where cash meets commerce.

Contact Information:

Media Relations

Nick Pappathopoulos

Director – Public Relations

832-308-4396

npappathopoulos@cardtronics.com

Investor Relations

832-308-4975

ir@cardtronics.com

Cardtronics is a registered trademark of Cardtronics plc and its subsidiaries.



All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.