LegalMation to Present at 2018 CLOC Institute

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalMation, pioneering developer of the first artificial intelligence solution that automates early stage litigation tasks through the use of innovative IBM Watson technology, announces it will be a "Gold" sponsor of the 2018 Corporate Legal Operations Institute. The conference, presented by the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC), will be held April 22-25, 2018 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. The CLOC Institute is the largest gathering of corporate legal professionals in the world focused on optimizing the delivery of legal services to businesses.



LegalMation co-founder James Lee will lead a panel discussion on the adoption of AI technology in the legal industry. This panel discussion will address some of the latest advances of AI-based systems that are helping both law firms and in-house legal departments achieve significant cost savings. The session, "It's Here & It's Real: Next Generation AI Litigation Solutions Essential for Legal Department Savings," will be held Tues., April 24 at 10:30 a.m. P.T. in Session Room 4.

Proudly embracing the "With Watson" designation, a distinction granted to only five percent of companies using Watson, LegalMation was developed by award-winning litigation experts and is the only artificial intelligence (AI) solution that produces actual first drafts of key litigation documents—a fully automated process that takes only 60-120 seconds. With no specialized user training necessary, LegalMation identifies key claims and allegations in filed complaints and then produces high-quality first drafts of initial written discovery. This constitutes cost savings of thousands of dollars per matter and is a game-changer for in-house legal departments and law firms alike.

LegalMation will also be featured and demonstrated in the exhibit hall, booth 227.

About LegalMation

LegalMation is a California-based technology company. It is led by a group of experienced lawyers and technology specialists, dedicated to revolutionizing the practice of law through technology aimed at both in-house legal departments and law firms. For more information, visit www.legalmation.com.

