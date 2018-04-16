Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc.) (the "Company" or "Mondelēz International") announces the pricing for its previously announced offer to purchase (the "Tender Offer") for cash of the debt securities listed below (the "Notes") from each holder (individually, a "Holder," and collectively, the "Holders") of the applicable Notes. The Tender Offer and the related solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitation") are being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated April 2, 2018 (as the same may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase"), and in the related Consent and Letter of Transmittal (as the same may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Letter of Transmittal"). The Total Consideration amount for each series of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer as of the Early Tender Date is set forth in the table below:



Title of

Security CUSIP Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Outstanding Acceptance

Priority

Level Reference U.S.

Treasury Security Bloomberg

Reference

Page Fixed

Spread

(basis

points) Early

Tender

Premium

(1) Total

Consideration

(1)(2) 6.500%

Notes due

2040(3) 50075N AZ7 /

US50075NAZ78 $501,541,000 1 2.750% U.S.

Treasury due

November 15, 2047 FIT1 135 $30 $1,292.48 6.500%

Notes due

2031(3)(4) 50075N AC8 /

US50075NAC83 $350,409,000 2 2.750% U.S.

Treasury due

February 15, 2028 FIT1 115 $30 $1,259.74 6.875%

Notes due

2038(3) 50075N AT1 /

US50075NAT19 $255,387,000 3 2.750% U.S.

Treasury due

November 15, 2047 FIT1 130 $30 $1,332.67 6.875%

Notes due

2039(3) 50075N AW4 /

US50075NAW48 $195,193,000 4 2.750% U.S.

Treasury due

November 15, 2047 FIT1 130 $30 $1,342.96 7.000%

Notes due

2037(3) 50075N AR5 /

US50075NAR52 $139,631,000 5 2.750% U.S.

Treasury due

November 15, 2047 FIT1 125 $30 $1,351.77 5.375%

Notes due

2020(3) 50075N BA1 /

US50075NBA19 $524,402,000 6 2.250% U.S.

Treasury due

March 31, 2020 FIT1 25 $30 $1,048.16 6.125%

Notes due

2018(3) 50075N AV6 /

US50075NAV64 $322,602,000 7 1.000% U.S.

Treasury due

August 15, 2018 FIT3 20 $30 $1,014.09 (1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes.

(2) Total Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) calculated on the basis of pricing for the Reference U.S. Treasury Security as of 11:00 a.m., New York City time, on April 16, 2018 and an Initial Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) on April 17, 2018. See Schedule A to the Offer to Purchase for the formula used to determine the Total Consideration, Tender Offer Consideration and Accrued Interest.

(3) Issuer formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc.

(4) Admitted to trading on the Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The Company announced that it has accepted for purchase all $570,016,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Early Tender Date. As previously announced, the consideration paid in the Tender Offer has been determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the applicable fixed spread over the bid side yield to maturity of the applicable U.S. Treasury Security as specified in the table above as calculated by the Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, on April 16, 2018. Holders of Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 13, 2018 (the "Early Tender Date") and that have been accepted for purchase by the Company will receive the applicable "Total Consideration," which includes an early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes accepted for purchase (the "Early Tender Premium"). Holders of Notes who validly tender their Notes after the Early Tender Date and at or prior to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 27, 2018, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Date"), will only receive the applicable "Tender Consideration" per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered by such Holders that are accepted for purchase, which is equal to the applicable Total Consideration minus the Early Tender Premium. Holders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on their purchased Notes from the last interest payment date for such Notes to, but excluding, the applicable settlement date.



The settlement for Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be on April 17, 2018 (the "Initial Settlement Date"). Assuming the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation are not extended and the conditions to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are satisfied or waived, the Company expects that settlement for any Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after the Early Tender Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase to be on May 1, 2018.



Barclays Capital Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are serving as dealer managers (the "Dealer Managers") for the Tender Offer and as solicitation agents (the "Solicitation Agents") for the Consent Solicitation. Global Bondholder Services Corporation is acting as information agent (the "Information Agent") and depositary (the "Depositary") in connection with the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.



Copies of the Offer to Purchase and Letter of Transmittal are available from the Depositary and Information Agent as set out below. Capitalized terms used in this press release but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

This announcement is for informational purposes only. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a solicitation of consents with respect to any Notes. The Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and related documents. The Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation are not being made to Holders in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation will be deemed to be made on behalf of Mondelēz International by the Dealer Managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

