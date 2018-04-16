TiE Silicon Valley Announces TiE Inflect 2018, World's Largest Conference for Entrepreneurs and Mentorship

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiE Silicon Valley, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering global entrepreneurship, today announced TiE Inflect 2018 (formerly known as TiEcon). The largest conference for tech entrepreneurs, the event will be held May 4th and 5th at the Santa Clara Convention Center, and is expected to attract more than 5,000 attendees, bringing together innovators, venture capitalists, and tech executives from around the world.



TiE Inflect 2018 will focus on the human and business impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI), with sessions including Blockchain, IoT, DevOps, Cyber Security, FinTech, and more. TiE Inflect has been ranked alongside Demo, TED, and the World Economic Forum as a top 10 conference for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth magazine.

TiE Inflect will also build on the popularity of the Startup Bootcamp, and introduce two additional mentorship bootcamps for Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. These all-day, pre-conference bootcamps will be held on Thursday, May 3rd, and taught by experts in their respective fields.

Attendees will learn from executives how blockchain is changing business - Walmart uses it for food safety, FDA for health data exchange, IBM for global financing, Northern Trust for private equity, energy for carbon credits in China, Japanese Stock Exchange for trading and MAERSK for global trade digitization.

AI is changing the landscape too - the sales engagement platform, Outreach uses it to automate customer interaction; Big Four accounting firm, EY onboards its employees and performs mundane tasks with AI; Google Brain deep learning projects have figured out a way to make better YouTube recommendations for its viewers.

"This one-of-a-kind event brings together startups, thought leaders, domain experts, enterprise executives, venture capitalists, angel investors, government agencies, and service firms that thrive and support a broad, global entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Ram K. Reddy, President, TiE Silicon Valley.

Keynote speakers for TiE Inflect 2018 include:

Technology startups from all segments can apply to participate in the TiE50 annual awards program, recognizing the world's most successful startups. Enterprises in all domains and of all sizes are welcome to showcase their innovations and solutions at the TiE Inflect Startup Expo to expand the reach of their products or services to a variety of audiences, including investors, buyers, prospective hires as well as top-tier technology media outlets.

