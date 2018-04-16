Badger Daylighting Ltd. April Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events

CALGARY, Alberta, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. ("Badger") is pleased to announce its April 2018 cash dividend and upcoming events.



April 2018 Dividend

Badger today announced that the directors of Badger declared a cash dividend for the month of April of $0.045 per share, which equates to $0.54 per share on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about May 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2018.

Badger expects that the dividends will be "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes and thus qualify for the enhanced gross-up and tax credit regime for certain shareholders.

Upcoming Release of Q1 2018 Results and Conference Call

Badger expects to release its Q1 2018 results on Thursday, May 10, 2018 after the close of trading. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the Q1 2018 results is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. MT on Friday, May 11, 2018. Internet users can view or listen to the call live, or as an archived call, on Badger's website at: www.badgerinc.com under the Investor Relations menu and Events, Presentations and Webcasts. To participate in the call, dial: 1-844-740-2014 and enter passcode 9175185. A playback of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, May 25, 2018. To access the playback, dial: 1-855-859-2056 and enter passcode 9175185.

Annual General Meeting

Badger will be holding its Annual General Meeting of shareholders on May 11, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. MT at the Chambers Conference Room, First Canadian Centre located at 350 – 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company's key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.

