Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Appoints John P. Butler to Board of Directors

DEVON, Pa., April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), a clinical-stage specialty neuropsychiatric pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare and near-rare neurological and psychiatric disorders with high unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of John Butler to its board of directors. Mr. Butler serves as the President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors at Akebia Therapeutics.

"We are excited to welcome John to our Board at such an important time in our evolution," said Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba. "John is a recognized leader in our industry, and his extensive operational and commercialization experience in rare diseases will be instrumental as we execute on our vision to bring new therapeutic options to patients with rare and debilitating neuropsychiatric disorders."

Mr. Butler has served as the President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. since 2013, where he has led the company through its IPO and multiple strategic partnering transactions. Previously Mr. Butler served as the Chief Executive Officer of Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. where he led the transactions that resulted in the sale of Inspiration's hemophilia assets to Cangene Corporation and Baxter International for a total aggregate consideration that could exceed one billion dollars. From 1997 to 2011, Mr. Butler held various positions of increasing strategic importance at Genzyme Corporation, culminating in his tenure as President of the company's rare genetic diseases business. Prior to his work at Genzyme, Mr. Butler held sales and marketing positions at Amgen and Hoffmann-La Roche. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Relypsa, Inc. from 2013 to 2016, and Chairman of the Board at Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, from 2015 to 2017. Mr. Butler received a B.A. in Chemistry from Manhattan College and an M.B.A. degree from Baruch College, City University of New York.

"This is an important and exciting time for Zynerba as they initiate a pivotal program in Fragile X syndrome mid-year and begin their transition into a commercial stage company," said Mr. Butler. "I look forward to contributing to the Company's success as they work to change the lives of people living with certain rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric diseases and their families."

