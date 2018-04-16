Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Provides Update on First Quarter Results

BENSALEM, Pa., April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) today announced that in the first quarter of 2018, the company increased its accounts receivable allowance primarily related to the corporate restructurings of two privately-held, multi-state operators. The company expects the corresponding expense to unfavorably impact 1Q2018 EPS by $0.36-$0.38/share. In conjunction with those restructurings, the company renegotiated certain financial terms and conditions, including accelerated payments. Accordingly, the company expects no impact on future revenue, net income or EPS.



The company also announced it achieved key operational and financial milestones related to the 2Q2017 dining & nutrition expansion with Genesis HealthCare and converted approximately $25 million of accounts receivable to notes receivable. This aligns with the company's strategy to proactively strengthen customer payment obligations and further enhance its position within their capital structures.

The Company intends to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Tuesday, April 17th. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 18th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The call may be accessed via phone at 800-893-5360. The call will be simultaneously webcast under the "Events & Presentations" section of the investor relations page on our website, www.hcsg.com . A replay of the earnings call may be accessed through the phone number above through 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The webcast will also be available on our website for one year following the date of the earnings call.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is the largest national provider of professional housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities.