Free Comic Book Day Gets Legendary

MONTCLAIR, N.J., April 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comic book legend Greg Hildebrandt is appearing at East Side Mags in Montclair for Free Comic Book Day, May 5, 2018 – a day to promote comics (both old & new titles) and give both old and new fans an opportunity to grab free preview copies of a wide variety of titles currently available in shops. Hildebrandt is the artist responsible for the iconic 1977 Star Wars movie poster of Luke Skywalker holding a light saber with Darth Vader and Princess Leia in the background.



Hildebrandt will be signing prints available for sale, items from fans, and is available for commissioned art work.



Shop owner Jeff Beck of Bloomfield, a former hospitality and technology executive in New York, has been collecting comics for more than 20 years. He opened East Side Mags in 2014 but really wanted to make a splash on Free Comic Book Day. Which led to Jeff teaming up with comic book legend – Greg Hildebrandt.

"Greg Hildebrandt is responsible for the original Star Wars poster image of Luke Skywalker holding up the lightsaber with Leia and Darth Vader's helmet in the background," said Beck. "There are few things in the comics industry that are more iconic than that image and we're thrilled to host an artist of his stature at our store."

The event kicks off on Saturday, May 5 and features a wide variety of attractions for every member of the family including:

Greg will be onsite with his colleague/inker Angela Fernot and wife Jean to take commission requests. He will also have prints for sale and will be signing items for fans.

New preview comics featuring fan favorites like Avengers, Batman, Pokemon and Archie along with new previews of comics like Brian K. Vaughn's Barriers.

Discounts on almost everything in the store.

Started by two local middle school teachers, Keiki Explorers Summer Camp is run out of Montclair, NJ and takes kids on a different field trip every day of the week.

There will be a variety of raffle prizes available, tickets sold for $1 each.

Costume Contest: All day, kids and adults alike can come to the shop dressed in cosplay or costume, get their picture taken and automatically be entered into the contest – with professional cosplayers judging a winner for both the kids category and adult category.

Free Comic Book Day is by far the biggest day of the year for East Side Mags but they're no stranger to busy days. The shop consistently runs a variety of popular events including, but not limited to, Magic the Gathering tournaments, comedy nights featuring local comedians SketchProv, artist and writer signings and more.

East Side Mags is also extremely community focused, often pairing their signing events with community drives to raise money for non-profit agencies like Planned Parenthood, SAVE of Essex County/Family Service League, Toni's Kitchen and others. There is even a planned signing coming up to support those affected in the recent Las Vegas shooting through a signing of an anthology comic titled "Where We Live," featuring at least four artists and writers who contributed to the book.

Beck seeks to build up the sense of community behind the comic book and pop culture world within Montclair. East Side Mags serves as a place to find nostalgia through classic toys and comics, find interest in new issues, new titles, new characters, and make new friends.

For event/shop inquiries, please contact Jeff Beck at jeff@eastsidemags.com.

(7 South Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042, 862-333-4961)

