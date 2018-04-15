SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Encourages Investors Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit

STEVENSON, Md., April 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of purchasers of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) ("A10" or the "Company") securities during the period between February 9, 2016 and January 30, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until May 21, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in A10 securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants' failure to disclose during the Class Period that A10 had issues with its internal controls that required an Audit Committee investigation and that its revenues since the fourth quarter of 2015 were false due to improper revenue recognition, which prompted an investigation by the Company's Audit Committee.

According to the complaint, following a January 16, 2018 press release lowering its previously issued guidance and a January 30, 2018 press release announcing the Company's Audit Committee was investigating the Company's revenue recognition practices, the value of A10 shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in A10 securities purchased on or after February 9, 2016 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

