SOLID BIOSCIENCES SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Solid Biosciences Inc. - SLDB

NEW ORLEANS, April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 28, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB), if they purchased the Company's shares between January 25, 2018, and March 14, 2018 (the "Class Period") or in its January 25, 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.



About the Lawsuit

Solid Biosciences and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 30, 2018, a report co-authored by a former scientific advisor of the Company revealed risks of high systemic dosing using the Company's delivery system, AAV or adeno-associated virus, for its lead drug candidate SGT-001. Then, on March 14, 2018, the Company disclosed a clinical hold placed on the SGT-001 trial by the FDA relating to adverse events.

On this news, the price of Solid Biosciences' shares plummeted over 60% to $9.32/share on March 15, 2018.

