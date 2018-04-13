Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Colony NorthStar, Inc. (CLNS)

NEW YORK, April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Colony NorthStar, Inc. ("Colony NorthStar" or the "Company") (NYSE:CLNS) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Colony NorthStar securities on the open market from February 28, 2017 through March 1, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Colony NorthStar's Healthcare and Investment Management segments were performing worse than reported; and (2) as a result, Colony NorthStar's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the June 5, 2018 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

