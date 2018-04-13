Key Messages for 2018 YMCA's Healthy Kids Day®

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On Saturday, April 21, the Y is celebrating Healthy Kids Day®, the Y's national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families.



YMCA's Healthy Kids Day will include fun active play and educational activities to keep kids moving and learning, in order to maintain healthy habits and academic skills to achieve goals and reach their full potential.

Nearly 1.2 million children and their families are expected to participate in YMCA's Healthy Kids Day at more than 1,600 locations across the country.

For over 25 years Healthy Kids Day has celebrated kids' health and continues to teach healthy habits for kids and families, encourage active play and inspire a lifetime love of physical activity.

Healthy Kids Day encourages youth and families to "Awaken Summer Imagination," which cannot be done without proper nutrition.

When children are hungry, their development suffers. They can have trouble concentrating and sleeping.

To help raise awareness about this year-round epidemic and highlight the importance of good nutrition paired with enrichment, the Y and Walmart Foundation are kicking off a national call for youth artwork, coinciding with Healthy Kids Day.

Children are invited to use their imaginations to depict hunger scenes from classic fairytales. Selected artwork will be used as part of a national anti-hunger campaign this summer.

A child's development is never on vacation and YMCA's Healthy Kids Day serves as summer kick-off event that helps kids stay healthy and achieving all summer long.

When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. As a leading nonprofit committed to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the Y is addressing critical gaps in kids' health and education.

Kids are less physically active and engaged in learning during the summer months. In fact, research shows that children gain weight two to three times faster during the summer vacation than during the school year.

In addition, kids—particularly from low-income families—fall behind academically because they don't have access to out-of-school learning opportunities. In fact, by fifth grade, low-income kids are two to three school years behind middle-income children.

The Y supports families in their efforts to teach healthy habits and keep kids active and learning, preparing them for a brighter future. It's part of the Y's promise to strengthen communities.

