Paratek Appoints Rolf K. Hoffman to Company's Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry, today announced the appointment on April 11, 2018 of Rolf K. Hoffman, a global biopharmaceutical industry executive with more than three decades of experience, to the Company's board of directors. At the same time, long-time director Richard Lim stepped down from the board effective April 11, 2018.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, we are delighted to welcome Rolf to Paratek. His broad pharmaceutical experience over the past three decades, including with antibiotics, significantly complements our existing board and adds proven U.S. and international commercial experience as we prepare for the launch of omadacycline. With our NDA submissions recently accepted for review by the FDA for this important new antibiotic, Rolf's insights will be invaluable as we move into this exciting next phase for the company," said Michael Bigham, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Paratek.

Bigham continued, "With Rolf's appointment, we express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Rich Lim, whose enthusiasm and steadfast support for the Company has been critical to our emergence as a public company and the successful development of our lead product candidate, omadacycline. Rich was instrumental in helping to guide the Company to the prospective approval of omadacycline and our ongoing preparations for potential commercial launch. We are truly grateful for his many contributions."

Mr. Hoffman brings significant experience in pharmaceutical commercial strategy and operations to the Paratek board, having served in several senior commercial management roles over the course of his career. Most recently, Mr. Hoffman spent 12 years at Amgen, including as Senior Vice President, International Commercial Operations and Senior Vice President, U.S. Commercial Operations. Prior to that, he held several senior global roles at Eli Lilly and Company including President, Latin America and General Manager in Germany and South Africa. Mr. Hoffman is currently Chairman of Biotest AG, serves on the Board of Directors of Europe's largest biotechnology company Genmab AG, and is a Director of San Francisco-based Trigemina, Inc. Mr. Hoffman was also recently appointed to the board of specialty pharmaceutical company EUSA Pharma. In addition, Mr. Hoffman is an adjunct professor for Strategy and Entrepreneurship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he earned his Master's in Business Administration.

"There is not a more exciting time to be at a pharmaceutical company than during launch preparations for a lead product," remarked Mr. Hoffman. "Paratek has built a solid foundation and professionally executed on their development strategy for omadacycline. I am delighted to help guide the Company as they make this important transition to a commercial stage organization."

