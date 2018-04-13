Pinnacle Foods To Report Fiscal Q1 Results and Host Conference Call
PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2018 on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 10:30 AM (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.
Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing (866) 814-1918 within the United States or Canada and (703) 639-1362 internationally and referencing the conference call name: Pinnacle Foods Q1 Earnings Call. A replay of the call will be available, beginning May 3, 2018 at approximately 12:30 PM (ET) through May 11, 2018, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and referencing access code 2998819.
Access to a live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available in the Investor Center section of the Company's corporate website, www.pinnaclefoods.com.
Pinnacle Foods Contact
Tyson Seely
Sr. Manager, Investor Relations
973-541-8629
