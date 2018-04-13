Bob Woodruff Foundation Joins Prince Harry to Announce Upcoming Walk Of America

NEW YORK, April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) is pleased to announce the next chapter in our collaboration with United Kingdom-based Walking With The Wounded as a sponsor of the upcoming Walk Of America. The expedition, revealed April 11 in London by Prince Harry, will take place this summer, from June to September.

Anne Marie Dougherty, executive director, Bob Woodruff Foundation, and Marshall Lauck, BWF's chief growth and marketing officer, with U.K. and U.S. veterans participating in Walk Of America at London launch (from left to right): Jonny Burns (U.K.), Kemslea Whittlesea (U.K.), Adele Loar (U.S.), Dougherty, Kev Carr (U.K.), John Mayhead (U.K.), Lauck.



Here is Anne Marie Dougherty, Executive Director of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, meeting Prince Harry, Expedition Patron, at Walking With The Wounded's official launch of the Walk Of America expedition, in London on Wednesday April 11, 2018.











"Today is a proud day, a milestone for the Bob Woodruff Foundation as we stood with our partners in London to announce the launch of the Walk of America, bringing additional focus to the needs of our recovering veterans in both the U.S. and the U.K.," said Anne Marie Dougherty, executive director, Bob Woodruff Foundation. "Our efforts to foster collaboration on a global scale are being realized through the Veterans TransAtlantic Partnership and Walking with the Wounded, with the exceptionally generous support of Prince Harry as the patron of the walk."

Introduced at the launch were the three British team members, as well as U.S. Air Force veteran Adele Loar, one of the American veterans who will be participating in the entire walk. The dual-nation team represents the generations of service members who have fought alongside each other and are now uniting to heal together, as the collaboration helps to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Six veterans from the U.S. and U.K. will start in Los Angeles on June 2 and finish in New York on Sept. 6. The journey will take the team through some of America's most iconic cities and landmarks, as well as communities that have done so much to support those who have served, as they traverse through Texas then Colorado, to Kansas City and Chicago, then down from Nashville to the eastern seaboard, before the final leg, New York City.

The Walk Of America represents a unique platform for wounded veterans to tell the stories of their individual journeys from injury to present day. In addition to raising funds to support veterans and their families on both sides of the Atlantic, the Walk Of America will encourage a broader conversation around the crucial issue of veteran mental health and help raise awareness and education around recovery for those who have served.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation has a long history of working closely with the U.K.'s leading organizations to find new and much-needed ways to help veterans. Successful partnerships have included the inaugural Invictus Games, 2015's Walk Of Britain, and last year's Heads Together campaign with the Royal Foundation.

To learn how you can support the Bob Woodruff Foundation, visit www.BobWoodruffFoundation.org.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans. To date, BWF has invested more than $53 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members and their families. For more information, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes.

