National Commerce Corporation Announces Dates of Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast for First Quarter 2018 Results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQ:NCOM) ("NCC") today announced that it will release its earnings and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 after the market closes on April 24, 2018. NCC will also host a live audio webcast conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on April 25, 2018 to discuss the results. Investors may call in (toll free) by dialing (844) 296-8205 (conference ID 2179627). A replay of the conference call will be available until April 27, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056.



Investors who plan to participate in the live webcast of the conference call should access the webcast by visiting www.nationalbankofcommerce.com, and then clicking on the "Investor Relations" link under the "Learn More" tab located on that webpage. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for one year. A copy of the news release will also be available at the same location.

About National Commerce Corporation

National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQ:NCOM), a Delaware corporation, is a financial holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Substantially all of the operations of National Commerce Corporation are conducted through the company's wholly owned subsidiary, National Bank of Commerce. National Bank of Commerce currently operates seven full-service banking offices in Alabama, twenty-two full-service banking offices in central and northeast Florida (including under the trade names United Legacy Bank, Reunion Bank of Florida, Patriot Bank and FirstAtlantic Bank) and two full-service banking offices in Atlanta, Georgia (including under the trade names Private Bank of Buckhead, Private Bank of Decatur and PrivatePlus Mortgage). National Bank of Commerce provides a broad array of financial services for commercial and consumer customers.

Additionally, National Bank of Commerce owns a majority stake in Corporate Billing, LLC, a transaction-based finance company headquartered in Decatur, Alabama that provides factoring, invoicing, collection and accounts receivable management services to transportation companies and automotive parts and service providers throughout the United States and parts of Canada.

National Commerce Corporation files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.nationalbankofcommerce.com. More information about National Commerce Corporation and National Bank of Commerce may be obtained at www.nationalbankofcommerce.com.

