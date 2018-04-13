Best and Worst Case Scenarios for Conor McGregor's Legal Trouble

White Plains, New York, April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former UFC lightweight champion McGregor faces a wide range of consequences after being arrested and charged with several misdemeanors and two felonies last week. New York criminal defense attorney Michael D. Litman said there are many different factors at play.

"McGregor was charged with low-level felonies and misdemeanors," Litman said. "Technically, the felonies could land him in prison, though that outcome is very unlikely."

McGregor attacked a bus containing several UFC fighters at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday night following a media event for UFC 223. McGregor was not scheduled to fight in UFC 223.

Litman said the worst-case scenario for McGregor, or in any criminal case is jail or prison time, but McGregor is also facing the possibility of having his visa revoked, and being banned from the US.

"It's possible the District Attorney's Office would want to make an example of McGregor to show that the behavior won't be tolerated in New York," Litman said. "But you shouldn't expect the District Attorney's Office to handle this like any other case because it is so high-profile."

The best-case scenario for McGregor, according to Litman, is that they can't prove the charges against him, which is highly unlikely because much of the incident was caught on camera.

"From perspective of McGregor's legal defense, you'll hope to get the felony charges dismissed and the rest of the charges reduced," Litman said.

"The felony charges in this case are mischief. The mischief charges here are based on the monetary value of what was damaged," Litman said. "Often, it's easier for an attorney to get those charges reduced when you're dealing mostly with property damage, instead of injuries. If someone is willing to pay restitution, the District Attorney's Office is more likely to reduce mischief charges. "

McGregor's bail was set at $50,000, an amount Litman said is based on the fact that McGregor is not a U.S. citizen, which could impact the likelihood of his returning to court. McGregor's wealth might also be a factor in the bail amount.

McGregor Instagrammed a picture of himself in New York on Monday morning. The caption contained a praying-hands emoji.

As a criminal defense attorney, Litman advises clients to stay off social media when charged with a crime.



"You don't want to shoot yourself in the foot and give the District Attorney's Office more information than they already have," Litman said. "Most importantly, you never want to reference the charges against you."





