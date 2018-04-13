ASM INTERNATIONAL NOMINATES NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER

Almere, The Netherlands

April 13, 2018

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the nomination of Mr. Marc de Jong for appointment to its Supervisory Board.

Taking due account of the profile of the Supervisory Board, the Supervisory Board proposes to appoint Mr. Marc de Jong during the Annual General Meeting of May 28, 2018, as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years expiring on the date of the Annual General Meeting of 2022.

Mr. De Jong is currently the CEO of LM Wind Power A/S, which produces and sells worldwide wind turbine blades. In 2015 he joined this company, which was acquired by GE in April 2017 and has been integrated as part of GE's Renewable Energy division. Following the integration Mr. De Jong has decided to leave LM Wind Power as per April 30, 2018. Mr. De Jong had an extensive career with Philips until 2013; he then was a member of the Royal Philips Group Management Committee and the executive responsible for the business group Professional Lighting Solutions of Philips Lighting. Before that he was a member of the executive management team of NXP Semiconductors, responsible for the Automotive and Identification businesses. During his career at Philips he also worked with Philips Electron Optics / FEI Electromicroscope.

In his roles with NXP Semiconductors and Philips Lighting Mr. De Jong has gathered extensive knowledge about and experience with the semiconductor industry. He holds a masters in Physics and Mathematics from the Free University of Amsterdam and an executive MBA from the University of Rotterdam (Erasmus) and Rochester (USA).

Mr. De Jong was in the past a member of several supervisory boards (among which Philips EUV (joint venture between ASML, Fraunhofer and Philips) and the Technical University of Eindhoven) and is currently a supervisory board member of the German based company First Sensor AG, the Danish based company Nissens A/S, and Dutch based Sioux B.V.



