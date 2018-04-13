Glatfelter to Report Earnings on May 1st

YORK, Pa., April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2018 first-quarter results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (EDT) that morning to discuss the Company's results. Glatfelter's earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.



What: Glatfelter's 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Conference Call When: Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 11:00 a.m. (EDT) Number: US dial (888) 335-5539 International dial (973) 582-2857 Conference ID: 8795215 Webcast: http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx Rebroadcast Dates: May 1, 2018, 2:00 p.m. through May 15, 2018, 11:59 p.m. Rebroadcast Number: Within US dial (855) 859-2056 International dial (404) 537-3406 Conference ID: 8795215

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company employs approximately 4,200 people and serves customers in over 100 countries. U.S. operations include facilities in Arkansas, Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. Glatfelter's sales approximate $1.6 billion annually and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GLT. Additional information may be found at www.glatfelter.com.