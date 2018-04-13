College Summit to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

ADVISORY, April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

College Summit, soon to be called PeerForward, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Keith Frome, co-founder and CEO, along with some students from the program, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Monday, April 16, 2018 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

College Summit/PeerForward Media Contact:

Reagan Walker

404-909-2718

reaganwalker@gmail.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

emily.pan@nasdaq.com

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market open of your choice.

About PeerForward

About PeerForward: PeerForward has long emphasized Purpose, Power, Peers, and Partners – the tenents of Youth Activation – to encourage students in low-income high schools to take specific steps toward higher education. PeerForward, formerly known as College Summit, recruits and trains influential student leaders to lead schoolwide campaigns to encourage their fellow students to apply to three or more colleges, file early for financial aid, and explore careers and set life goals.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

-NDAQA-