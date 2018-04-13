Namaste Announces Resignation of Donald Nickless From Board of Directors and Appointment of Sefi Dollinger as Chairman

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE:N) (FRA:M5BQ) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) announces that due to health reasons, Donald Nickless has resigned from the board of directors and as Chairman of Namaste effective immediately.



As a result of Mr. Nickless' resignation, Sefi Dollinger has been appointed as Chairman of the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Sean Dollinger has been appointed to the audit and compensation committees. As a result of these appointments, the audit committee is now comprised of Kiran Sidhu (as chairman) Sefi Dollinger and Sean Dollinger and the compensation committee is now comprised of Sefi Dollinger (as chairman), Kiran Sidhu and Sean Dollinger.

Management Commentary

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste comments: "We'd like to thank Donald Nickless for his contributions and wish him well. We're pleased to have Sefi Dollinger serve as Chairman of Namaste in addition to his appointment as Chairman of the compensation committee. We would also like to take the opportunity to thank all members of the Company's board of directors for their service."

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste is the largest online retailer for medical cannabis delivery systems globally. Namaste distributes vaporizers and smoking accessories through 24 e-commerce sites in 20 countries and with distribution hubs located around the world. Namaste has majority market share in Europe and Australia, with operations in the UK, Canada and Germany and has opened new supply channels into emerging markets including Brazil, Mexico and Chile. Namaste, through its acquisition of Cannmart Inc., a Canadian based late-stage applicant for a medical cannabis sales licence (under the ACMPR Program) is pursuing a new revenue vertical in online retail of medical cannabis in the Canadian market. Namaste intends to leverage its existing database of Canadian medical cannabis consumers, along with its expertise in e-commerce to create an online marketplace for medical cannabis patients, offering a larger variety of product and a better user experience.

