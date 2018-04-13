Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on its First Quarter 2018 Results; and to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RUTLAND, Vt., April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 after the market closes on Thursday, May 3, 2018.



The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (877) 838-4153 or for international participants (720) 545-0037 at least 10 minutes before start time. The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company's website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast.

A replay of the call will be available on the company's website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 7787535) until 1:00 p.m. ET on May 11, 2018.

The company also announced today that the company's management will be presenting at the 2018 Stifel Waste360 Investor Summit on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, the Macquarie Business Services Conference on Thursday, May 10, 2018, and the RBC Capital Markets Automotive, Industrial & Transportation Conference on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 8:45 a.m.

The 2018 Stifel Waste360 Investor Summit is being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Macquarie Business Services Conference is being held at the Langham Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. The RBC Capital Markets Automotive, Industrial & Transportation Conference is being held at the Royal Bank Plaza in Toronto, Ontario Canada.

A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available shortly before the Company presents, and may be accessed via the Investors' section of the company's website at http://ir.casella.com. In addition, the Stifel WasteExpo panel discussion will be webcast live via a link on the company's website.

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company's website at http://www.casella.com.